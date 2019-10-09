Tröegs Brewing and The Nature Conservancy Collaborate on Trail Day Pale Ale

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Nature Conservancy and Tröegs Independent Brewing are joining together to protect Pennsylvania’s Kittatinny Ridge, an ecologically important 185-mile chain of forested Appalachian mountains that runs through Pennsylvania.

Tröegs is releasing a limited run of a brand new dry-hopped pale ale called Trail Day. Proceeds from the beer will go toward the Tröegs Trail Day Fund. The fund will help protect 15,000 acres of the most critical, connected lands on and next to the ridge – from the Mason-Dixon Line into New York state through the Delaware Water Gap. The goal is to ensure that songbirds, hawks, eagles, bears and even plants can travel as they must, and that nature will continue to provide clean streams, rich forests, recreational trails and biological diversity.

Trail Day, developed through the small-batch Scratch Series at Tröegs, is brewed with unmalted wheat from Pennsylvania, barley and oats. Citra hops dominate with notes of passionfruit and lychee, Lotus hops add hints of orange rind and vanilla, and El Dorado hops works with a fruit-forward yeast to pull in flavors of candied peach.

