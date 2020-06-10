Thorn Brewing Releases 2 New Offerings

SAN DIEGO— Thorn Brewing Co. is kicking summer into high gear with the release of two new canned beverages! Thorn Michelada and Black Paw Blackberry Hard Seltzer are set to release the weekend of June 12th, 2020.

“In furthering our commitment to crafting a ‘three-beer’ beer for every occasion, we are proud to announce two unique, year-round offerings to our line-up.” Thorn Brewing General Manager, Tom Kiely, states. “Black Paw Blackberry Hard Seltzer is Thorn’s answer to a beverage which is typically plagued by artificial flavors. Black Paw contains blackberries, which give it a deep-red color and real fruit flavor but it’s still very light at 5% ABV and 115 calories (plus its gluten-free). It’s a delicious alternative to the chemically tasting seltzers you’ve been forced to endure.”

Thorn Michelada is 4% ABV and is also thoughtfully made. Co-founder and Director of QC/QA and Research and Development, Eric O’Connor, elaborates on the michelada ingredients. “We were horrified to see that so many of the michelada mixers and other common michelada ingredients such as Clamato, contained things like MSG, high-fructose corn syrup, food coloring, and other artificial additives. We decided to source better ingredients. We are using tomato juice with no sugar added, real clam juice (not powder like Clamato uses), real lime juice, no food coloring, Ponzu instead of Maggi seasoning to avoid the MSG, as well as top-shelf Worcestershire sauce which contains no high-fructose corn syrup. We are passionate about our products and wanted to put out the best craft michelada possible.”

Thorn Michelada and Black Paw Hard Seltzer will both be available in cans throughout San Diego in stores, at Thorn tasting rooms, and through Thorn delivery.

About Thorn Brewing Co.

Thorn Brewing Co. started out in 2012 in North Park as Thorn Street Brewery where they became known as San Diego’s ultimate neighborhood brewery. Their Barrio Logan location opened in 2017 and produces their beer on a 30-barrel system, houses their canning line as well as a tasting room and events space. Thorn Mission Hills just opened up this past summer and is already becoming a local hangout featuring 12 rotating taps, beer-to-go, and skeeball. For more information about Thorn Brewing visit thorn.beer.