Suzie’s Brewery Introduces The Mountain Pack

PENDLETON, OR – The Official Hard Seltzer of Mother Nature has released The Mountain Pack, a new multi-pack of its hard seltzer flavors inspired by the mountains. The package is highlighted by a nostalgic logo graphic featuring the saying “The Mountain is Calling”. Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzers Mountain Pack is now available in stores across the country. Suzie’s Hard Seltzers are USDA Certified Organic.

Suzie’s Mountain Pack features 3 new flavors: GreenApple, CherryLime and Raspberry to go along with the popular VeryBerry. The Mountain pack includes twelve 12 oz-cans and retails for $18.99. As part of its dedication to the outdoors, Suzie’s Brewery is planting a tree for every Mountain Pack sold through its partnership with Eden Restoration Projects.

“We think we’ve captured the spirit of the mountains in this package,” said Chris Barhyte, President of Suzie’s Brewery Company. “The mountains are a big part of our story. We brew our seltzers with the cleanest, purist spring water from the Blue Mountains of Northwest Oregon and add ingredients grown using organic-certified farming practices.” Certified by Oregon Tilth, a leading organic certifier, Suzie’s Organic Hard Seltzer ingredients meet the purist standard supported through manufacturing produced by wind-power.

Headquartered in one of the Top Ten True Western Towns – Pendleton, OR – Suzie’s Brewery Company thrives as a small family company doing what they do best: creating the purist hard seltzer and never settling for anything less than the best. Starting in 2020, Suzie’s expanded from making delicious gourmet mustards to uniquely flavored organic hard seltzers. Suzie’s is known to use the finest, freshest ingredients and leave out all those additives and fillers with names you can’t pronounce. From ingredient sourcing to final production, every aspect of this product line is done locally in the Pacific Northwest.

For More Information:

https://suzieshardseltzer.com