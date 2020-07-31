Stowe Cider Brings Back Strawberry Fields

STOWE, Vt. – Stowe Cider welcomes back a staple in our rotating track series, Strawberry Fields.

Our Take on a Strawberry Mojito

Strawberry Fields is a semi-dry cider made with strawberries, fresh-pulled mint, and a touch of lime. The rotating track series at Stowe Cider is a collection of seasonal ciders that make their appearance once a year. Strawberry Fields is a refreshing late-summer sipper sitting at 5.5% ABV and is one you want to drink fresh as it’s loaded with fresh fruit that keeps this unfiltered cider coming back every year.

Strawberry Fields will be ready later this week in the taproom or online to ship and will be hitting Vermont accounts in the coming weeks. Please wait to post until we have announced on our social platforms Friday 7/31.

https://www.stowecider.com/