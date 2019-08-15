Stony Creek Brewery Launches Crum Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Amber Ale

BRANFORD, Conn. — The world definitely does not need another pumpkin beer cluttering and gathering dust on the shelves at your nearest store. For that reason, Stony Creek Brewery, of Branford Connecticut, has produced a truly unique Fall Seasonal brew. Launching this week, in cans and draft, Crum Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Amber Ale can be found in 12 oz. 6-pack cans and draft in all markets where their beer is found.

Crum is our Brewmaster interpretation of a traditional Apple Crumble. Fresh pressed Apple Cider from Langoner Farms in Williamson, NY is blended with a rich malty brew loaded with Oats, imported crystal malts, true cinnamon and nutmeg. The resulting brew is unlike anything you’ve ever had in a glass, smooth and malty with a pure apple cider flavor and warming fall spice notes.

“From day one we wanted to break the Pumpkin Beer trend, and do something different” says brewmaster Andy Schwartz. “What is more fall like than picking apples at your local orchard, and whipping up a warm fresh Apple Crumble? Who wouldn’t want a pint of this?”

Crum is available for a very limited time.

Stony Creek Brewery is a Regional Brewery located in Branford, Connecticut. Their beers have won numerous awards at the prestigious World Beer Cup and Great American Beer Festival. They specialize in beers that are a fusion of clean and bold west coast flavors and east coast balance and drinkability. They call this “Aggressively Laid-Back Beer”.

Stony Creek Brewery, LLC, is a member of both the Brewers Association and the Connecticut Craft Beer Guild and is distributed in:

Connecticut: Dichello Distributors, Hartford Distributors, Levine Distributing

Maine: Federal Distributors, Maine Distributors, National Distributors, Valley Distributors

Massachusetts: Horizon Beverage, Quality Beverage, Williams Distributing, Girardi Distributors

New Hampshire: Amoskeag Beverages

New York: Saratoga Eagle, Try It, Lake Beverage, Dana, Dutchess Beer, Eagle Beverage, Seneca Beverage, Rocco Testani, Sprit and Sanzone Distributors, Boening Brothers and D. Bertoline & Sons

Rhode Island: Horizon Beverage

Vermont: Farrell Distributing

For more information on Stony Creek Brewery visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/StonyCreekBeer or visit the Stony Creek Brewery website at www.stonycreekbeer.com.