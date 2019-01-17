Stony Creek Brewery Hires Quality Assurance Manager

BRANFORD, Conn.— Stony Creek Brewery is honored to announce the appointment of Catherine McGuinness to lead their Quality Control/Quality Assurance (QA) department. As QA Manager, she is responsible for maintaining and ensuring that the breweries award winning lineup of beers are produced to the highest standards and consistently enjoyed by their guests.

McGuinness comes to Stony Creek Brewery from Yale University where she was a doctoral candidate in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry. There she studied the dynamic behaviors of the cytoskeleton, the network of protein structures present in all cells of all domains of life, including brewer’s yeast. Apart from summers as a farmhand in Fairfax, Vermont, Catherine has spent her career working in academic research. After graduating from Smith College with a degree in physics, she returned to her home state of Vermont where she spent a several years working in a biochemistry lab at the University of Vermont. She immediately developed a passion for biochemistry which pointed her to Yale.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Catherine joining our team,” said Andy Schwartz, brewmaster for Stony Creek Brewery. “She really fits our Stony Creek family perfectly. She’s really exemplifies our Aggressively Laid Back motto; passionate and driven within the Scientific community, while maintaining a rich life when not on the clock.”

When not doing beer, McGuinness volunteers for the Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services in New Haven as a Cultural Companion and enjoys her work for the Yale Swing, Blues & Fusion and the New Haven Country Dancers. “I’m excited to be joining the Stony Creek family,” says McGuinness, “Here I have the opportunity to transfer my research skills to a brewery setting, so I can help to continue making delicious and consistently high-quality beer.”

Stony Creek Brewery is a regional brewery located in Branford, Connecticut that specializes in beers that are a fusion of clean, bold and aggressive west coast flavors and east coast balance and drinkability. They call this “Aggressively Laid-Back Beer.”

Stony Creek Brewery, LLC, is a member of both the Brewers Association and the Connecticut Craft Beer Guild and is distributed in:

Connecticut: Dichello Distributors, Hartford Distributors, Levine Distributing

