Stone Brewing Donates More Than $140,000 to Pandemic-Impacted Workers

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Stone Brewing announces today that a sum of more than $140,000 will be given to employees who were laid off due to COVID-19 shutdowns in a second round of disbursements from the Team Stone Relief Fund. The donation is announced as San Diego entered the most restrictive Purple level in California’s system of coronavirus tiers. In late June, Stone’s laid-off employees who applied for the Team Stone Relief Fund received $1,000 each, totaling a $250,000 contribution. More than $140,000 will be dispersed in a second round of funding later this month totaling nearly $400,000 in funds for the Team Stone family.

The Team Stone Relief Fund was initiated by Stone Brewing and is administered in cooperation with The San Diego Foundation. To kick off the fund, Stone Brewing Co-Founder Greg Koch contributed his entire 2020 salary and Co-Founder Steve Wagner and other Stone leadership followed suit. The fund was later opened to all Stone employees and the public. In an outpouring of support, Team Stone stepped up with huge contributions making this second round of giving possible.

“Like many businesses, Stone Brewing has not been spared by this pandemic,” explained Greg Koch, Stone Brewing executive chairman & co-founder. “Laying off team members who helped build this company really hurt… it still hurts. But we’ve received many grateful and touching notes from the folks who received the funds, letting us know that the money went to things like rent, health insurance and childcare. This is what Team Stone is all about. I’m honored to work alongside those who dug deep into their own pockets to make a difference for their colleagues.”

Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Escondido and Liberty Station are now open with outside dining only. Stone Brewing Tap Rooms have partnered with restaurants and food vendors to continue operating through California’s restrictive Purple Tier. For more information and reservations, visit StoneBrewing.com/visit.

For more details on the Team Stone Relief Fund, visit Greg Koch’s blog post at: https://www.stonebrewing.com/blog/philosophy/2020/stone-time-covid

