Stone Brewing Contributes $50,000 To the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Stone Brewing announces today a donation of $52,493 to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF) from the sales of Stone Black is Beautiful. Stone brewed the beer as part of a collaborative effort to oppose racial inequality led by Weathered Souls Brewing, a Black-owned brewery based in San Antonio, TX.

“Like many, we were called to action and stand firmly in support of the Black Lives Matter movement,” stated Steve Wagner, Stone Brewing president & co-founder. “We thank Weathered Souls Brewing for kicking off this initiative that allows companies like ours to participate in a significant way. Our team members enthusiastically rallied behind the brewing, packaging, distributing and selling of this beer. The issue of racial inequality needs our ongoing awareness and action, and we’re committed to being a part of the solution.”

“It’s amazing work – the efforts put in by Stone and their staff to donate so much to an extremely important initiative, especially during this current climate across the US,” added Marcus Baskerville, Co-Founder and Brewer at Weathered Souls Brewing Company.

For the past two years Stone has partnered with Jägermeister on projects like Deer & Beer. Upon hearing of the Black is Beautiful initiative, Jägermeister generously stepped to the plate with a $10,000 contribution to Stone’s efforts, as part of its continued efforts to support and uplift the community during these uncertain times through its Save The Night initiative.

“We are a proud continued partner of Stone Brewing,” says Jack Carson, Director of Innovation at Mast-Jägermeister US. “Not only do they produce amazing beers that pair perfectly with Jägermeister, but they share our core values, and that means more to us than anything. When we heard about the Black is Beautiful initiative, we knew immediately that we wanted to be a part of the cause, and making a donation was a no-brainer.”

Stone Black is Beautiful is now sold out. For currently available beers, visit StoneBrewing.com and find.stonebrewing.com.

ABOUT STONE BREWING

