Stewarts Enterprises Inc. Launches Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer in 2021

Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer, a line of low-calorie hard seltzers developed and distributed by Stewarts Enterprises Inc (SEI), launched February 2021 in the Northeast, with a national rollout to follow. The sugar malt brew-based alcoholic seltzer offering includes 3 traditional Stewart’s flavor profiles: Root Beer, Orange Cream, and Black Cherry, plus the new Raspberry Lime, with view to expand later in the year.

With hard seltzer enjoying a cultural moment as well as being one of the fastest growing beverage segments in the US, Stewart’s Spiked pays homage to classic Americana by bringing nostalgia to a modern market. It is the all new American hard seltzer, rooted in good times and inspired by the iconic flavors that were first crafted almost a century ago when Stewart’s was founded in 1924 in Mansfield, Ohio, by schoolteacher Frank Stewart.

Commenting on Stewart’s Spiked Seltzers’ business expansion, bringing classic flavors to a new generation, Peter Strahm, SEI’s CEO said, “At the heart of Stewart’s is the American dream – freedom, family, fun and opportunity. Our goal with Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer is to bring back the ‘good life’ with a classic taste of Americana, made modern as a hard seltzer.”

Each 12 oz. slim can of Stewart’s Spiked is 100 calories and contains 1g sugar and 1g carbs and 5% ABV. The line is gluten free, vegan and made with natural flavors.

Stewart’s Spiked Seltzers are competitively priced and available in a 12 can variety pack, containing three of each flavor, as well as single flavor 4 packs in Root Beer, Orange Cream and Black Cherry.

Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer’s Introductory Flavor Profiles:

Root Beer

Inspired by one of the first and only licorice-based root beer recipes in the United States, this is the range’s flagship product. Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer’s Root Beer flavor profile incorporates a nostalgic recipe that is reminiscent of “old fashioned” fountain sodas.

Orange Cream

A modern take on a classic, Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer’s Orange Cream flavor profile incorporates a rich, creamy blend of orange and ice cream flavors, reminiscent of an Italian ice creamsicle.

Black Cherry

Black Cherry is one of the best-selling hard seltzer flavors on the market, as well as being a classic Stewart’s flavor. Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer’s Black Cherry incorporates a handcrafted recipe combining sweet cherries with a smooth and creamy taste.

Raspberry Lime

A modern take on a popular New England favorite, Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer’s Raspberry Lime flavor profile incorporates the fizz of fruit with a signature twist of lime.

Confirmed preliminary distributors for Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer cover New York, New Jersey for February; Pennsylvania for March and Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island for April.

For more information please visit StewartSpiked.com | @StewartSpiked

About Stewart’s Enterprises, Inc.

Stewarts Enterprises Inc. (SEI) is the exclusive licensee of the original Stewart’s Root Beer brand, its trademarks, and intellectual property for all Stewart’s retail products other than non-alcoholic sodas. Upon successful completion of the transaction, SEI will own all equity, worldwide trademarks and intellectual property of the Stewart’s brand for all products other than non-alcoholic sodas, including Stewart’s Spiked Seltzer, launched February 2021. SEI has also licensed the rights to manufacture and distribute a Hard Rock branded hard seltzer, Hard Rock Hard Seltzer with flavors inspired by the brand’s iconic cocktails, and to distribute UK based post social drink Bounce Back in the US. Both of these will launch in Q2 of 2021.