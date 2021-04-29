SLO Brewing Launches Tío Rodrigo 12-Pack

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA – Ready-to-drink micheladas are now a Cinco de Mayo party staple thanks to California’s Tio Rodrigo. With no mixers and no mess, consumers can celebrate without the fuss of making the classic beer cocktail from scratch.

“We set out to craft the best canned michelada on the market,”  said co-founder Rodney Cegelski. “The secret behind Tio Rodrigo’s unbeatable flavor lies with time and quality ingredients.”

Tangy and spicy, Tio Rodrigo Micheladas pair a refreshing mix of real tomato juice, crisp lime and natural spices with classic craft beer from the long-standing Central Coast brewery, SLO Brew. Available in two varieties, Original and Mango, the fiery drinks can be enjoyed straight up or garnished creatively with a chamoy-chili rim, fresh fruit, shrimp or chicharones.

Joining the core lineup of micheladas, Tio Rodrigo’s new Cerveza Clara is available in the all new Fiesta 12-pack. The mexican-style lager is cold fermented with a clean yeast to produce a light and refreshing finish and was recently awarded a 95 point score from Wine Enthusiast.

The celebration doesn’t stop there. Crafted in partnership with Tio Rodrigo and California chip company Taco Works, the world’s first tortilla chip beer is returning to select retailers exclusively for Cinco de Mayo. Brewed from over 400lbs of steaming chips and finished with hints of lime, Taco Works Tortilla Chip Lager has been a fast-favorite, previously selling-out just two-weeks after its release.

Year-round, craft beer outlets and major retailers like Walmart, BevMo! and Total Wine will be stocking their fridges with Tio Rodrigo Original and Mango 12oz 6-packs, and Fiesta Variety 12oz 12-packs throughout California, Arizona and Texas. For those on the Central Coast, stop by SLO Brew Rock to celebrate on 5/5 as Tio Rodrigo kicks off the new releases for Cinco de Mayo.

ABOUT TIO RODRIGO

Tio Rodrigo brings the bold and authentic flavors of Mexico to a new generation of craft drinkers. The flagship micheladas pair a refreshing mix of real tomato juice, crisp lime and natural spices with classic craft beer from the long-standing Central Coast brewery, SLO Brew. Find the top rated canned micheladas in stores throughout California, Arizona, and Texas. 

ABOUT SLO BREWING CO. 

Founded as a humble brewpub in 1988, SLO Brewing Co. is a California brewery with a history of crafting gold-medal-winning beers and earning the honor of “Brew Pub of the Year” at The Great American Beer Festival. Acquired by Rodney Cegelski and Hamish Marshall in 2010, the company’s operations rapidly expanded into a house of ground-breaking brands including SLO Brew craft beers, Tio Rodrigo craft micheladas, Porch Pounder premium canned wine and Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills craft whiskey. Dedicated to proving that innovation is the lifeblood of exciting brands, SLO Brewing Co is a pioneer in creating and nurturing new brands for a new generation of drinkers.

For More Information:
http://tiorodrigo.com

