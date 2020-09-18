SLO Brew Packages Blood Orange Cali-Squeeze in Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Join the rally for breast cancer awareness this October by drinking pink with California’s signature craft Hefeweizen beer. SLO Brew, Central California’s longest-standing craft brewery, is teaming up with the nonprofit Beer for Boobs to raise support for breast cancer research and recovery organizations with its uber-popular Blood Orange Cali-Squeeze now popping into coolers nationwide.

Since launching Cali-Squeeze in 2017, SLO Brew has been linking hands with Beer for Boobs to promote breast cancer awareness and financially support fellow nonprofit organizations like Susan G. Komen’s three-day, 60-mile walk for a cure in San Diego, alongside the American Cancer Society, Ronald McDonald House & Some of My Best Friends Are Bald.

“We have family, friends and fans of SLO Brew that have been affected by breast cancer,” said co-owner Hamish Marshall. “We are proud to continue and partner with Beer for Boobs to help raise awareness for this great cause.”

Hopes are running high to double last year’s contribution of $5,000 as craft beer outlets and major retailers across the country stock their fridges with the juiced up Hefeweizen known for its signature deep-pink color.

Look for Blood Orange Cali-Squeeze this October in 12oz and 16oz cans dressed with pink packaging from head-to-toe in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Additionally, California natives can have Cali-Squeeze, alongside all SLO Brew award-winning craft beers, delivered direct to their door at CaliSqueezeBeer.com.

Why Juice Up a Perfectly Delicious Hefeweizen?

The SLO Brew crew set off on a mission to can sunshine by brewing the ultimate infused wheat beer for an endless summer. Most so-called “fruit beers” (and hard seltzers) are made with extracts and phony flavorings, but Cali-Squeeze breaks from the mold by layering real fruit puree on a soft Hefeweizen base. Its natural, vibrant color and bursts of refreshing flavor will surprise and delight non-beer drinkers and hop heads alike.

Pack the cooler for the beach, lake or pool and ease into California time with a juicy brew to bring summer home.

About SLO Brew

We began our journey in 1988 as a humble brewpub in the heart of California. Led by a passion for quality and craftsmanship, SLO Brewing Co. remains the Central Coast’s longest standing microbrewery, crafting gold medal winning beers and earning the honor of “Brew Pub of the Year” at The Great American Beer Festival. Our house of brands has grown to include SLO Brew craft beers, Tio Rodrigo craft micheladas, Porch Pounder premium canned wine and Rod & Hammer’s SLO Stills craft whiskey.

About Beer For Boobs

Beer for Boobs is a nonprofit that helps raise funds for foundations that help in the fight, research, and recovery of cancer patients. Over the past 10 years Beer for Boobs has participated in the Susan G. Komen 3-day, 60 mile walk in San Diego and has raised over $350,000 for the foundation. Beer for Boobs also gives annually to the American Cancer Society, Ronald McDonald House, & Some of My Best Friends are Bald. In 2018, Beer for Boobs will also contribute to local charities in their main areas of locale- San Diego County and Western North Carolina specifically helping to fund mammograms for those without insurance in 2018/2019. The main goals are to get educated about their risk, keep funding research for a cure, and help those recovering get connected to wonderful resources that are available. All in all- we want to save the boobies! In 2019, SLO Brew raised $5,031 for the Beer for Boobs.