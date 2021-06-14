SingleCut Releases Limited Edition IPA That May Improve Your Guitar Skills

ASTORIA, NY – SingleCut Beersmiths, one of Queens’ original microbreweries, announced the launch of a limited edition DDH IPA: NOTES.

NOTES IPA (7% ABV) is the apex of SingleCut’s love of music and beer. The juice drenched DDH IPA is brewed with hand selected hop buds, added in multiple stages, to give an intense tropical citrus aroma of fresh orange slices, warm sweet mango, tangy white grapes, resinous citrus rind, and a long gentle linger of tangerine.

“NOTES isn’t just a beer. It’s a beer that’ll actually teach you how to play guitar,” said Rich Buceta, founder of SingleCut. “I always say, beer is my passion, but music is my life – and Notes is a culmination of just that. So not only are you going to be able to enjoy an amazing beer, but we also designed the can to be functional. Just scan the code on the can, and in between sips, our Notes AR filter will show you how to play some of the key chords in Rock music. It’s bringing a whole new dimension to #DrinkLoud.”

The uniquely designed can label is a “made to (junior) scale” fretboard of a guitar that enables practicing finger placement for chords right on the can itself. Collector’s packages include custom canisters that fit all four 16-ounce cans ($18 MSRP) and include fully functional guitar picks.

NOTES IPA is available in select retailers throughout the New York and New Jersey region. The limited-edition special packaging canisters ($24) are exclusively available at SingleCut’s taprooms in Astoria and Clifton Park, NY.

ABOUT SINGLECUT BEERSMITHS

Founded in 2012 by music lover, Rich Buceta, SingleCut Beersmiths is one of Queens’ original microbreweries. Bringing energy, raw emotion and the boldness of Rock ‘n’ Roll into a pint glass, SingleCut prides itself on making music a cornerstone in all its creations. SingleCut has two taprooms – the original, located in Astoria, NY and its second location, opened in 2019, in Clifton Park, NY. 

For More Information:
https://singlecut.com

