Shovels & Rope Collaborates with Commonhouse Aleworks on Swimmin’ Time Lager

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston South Carolina based folk-rockers Shovels & Rope have teamed up with another local favorite, beer-makers Commonhouse Aleworks, to brew a beer together in a charitable collaboration that will benefit a Charleston-based non-profit organization who works with the residents of communities that have experienced economic decline due to lack of investment and capital flight.

Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst, the duo behind Shovels & Rope, are excited to be part of another endeavor that benefits the North Charleston community in Coastal South Carolina. North Charleston is also the location of the band’s spring-time High Water Festival, an extremely popular music, food, and libation experience.

“North Charleston was happy to receive the High Water Music Festival and Michael and I want to make sure that we are a continual part of this community and not just visitors that come once a year,” said Hearst. “We were presented with the opportunity to brew a cool beer with a cool group of people and to be able to send the proceeds to a group who is making a meaningful impact on this community. It was a no-brainer.”

The beneficiary, Metanoia, was founded in the early 2000s with an asset-based approach to healing child poverty in North Charleston. It has since grown in its community-led mission to address other needs, such as economic development, safe affordable housing, education, and job training.

“We are thrilled that Shovels & Rope and Commonhouse have decided to make Metanoia the recipient of their new beer release,” said Bill Stanfield, CEO of Metanoia. “We are glad that each time their patrons sit down with one of these drinks to build community, they will also be supporting us in building community through youth programming, housing development, and economic development.”

The beer, called Swimmin’ Time, is a light and quaffable “Lowcountry” lager. Lowcountry is a reference to the specific coastal region where Charleston lies. The style was chosen as the perfect compliment to the subtropical climate as well as Lager having the most appeal to the largest amount of people.

“Lagers are the type of beer that non-craft beer drinkers will appreciate but that beer geeks can also get behind,” said Hank Hanna with Commonhouse. “We think it’s the perfect beer for this collaboration.”

“We wanted to make a beer that you could enjoy out on the boat or sitting in a field at a music festival listening to your favorite bands,” said Trent. “A beer that you could have a couple of. Crisp and refreshing and appealing to all beer drinkers.”

Commonhouse will be releasing the beer in 4 packs of 16-ounce cans and limited draft at the brewery on Friday, October 26th.

For more information please follow Commonhouse Aleworks and Shovels & Rope on Facebook and Instagram.