Short’s Brewing Co. Brands Announce Distribution Expansion into 5 States

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. – Short’s Brewing Co, along with sister brands Starcut Ciders and Beaches Hard Seltzer are taking their bevrolution on the road and are now available in five additional states. Tennessee, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts have all received shipments from the brands this month.

Distribution out of their home-state of Michigan began in 2016, and started with the Midwest region, including Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin. Colorado quickly followed at the end of 2016. Florida was added in 2018 and a relaunch of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the beginning of 2020.

See below for an outline of brand availability by state:

Massachusetts—Starcut Cider & Beaches Hard Seltzer, distributed by Atlantic Beverage Distributors.

New Jersey—Starcut Cider, distributed by Cape Beverage Distributing .

New York—Short’s Brewing Co Flagship brands (Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious) plus Starcut Ciders & Beaches Hard Seltzer, distributed by S.K.I. Beer.

Rhode Island—Starcut Cider & Beaches Hard Seltzer, also distributed by Atlantic Beverage Distributors.

Tennessee—Starcut Cider & Beaches Hard Seltzer, distributed by Tennessee Craft Distributors.

“This is a very exciting time for all three of our brands and for our company.” Said Pauline Knighton-Prueter, CSO of Short’s Brewing Co. “We’ve had a ton of demand from these regions, and we’ve been working on this increased footprint for a while. With on- and off-prem accounts opening back up, it’s a perfect time to share our brands with a larger audience and our distributor partners are awesome and ready to rock.”

So, what’s next for Short’s Brewing Co brands?

“The only thing constant around here is change, we hope to bring even more states online this fall!”

