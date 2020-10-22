Ship Bottom Brewery to Release Ecto Ghouler IPA

Beach Haven, N.J. — Need to Bust a few Ghosts in your personal taproom? How about busting all the 2020 Ghosts?

Ship Bottom Brewery will release Ecto Ghouler IPA on Saturday October 24th!

Brewed for the Halloween Season as a tribute of our favorite childhood drinks. Ecto Ghouler is a Fruited Hazy Hazy IPA with flavors and aromas of juicy ripened oranges. Conditioned on Orange Peel, Orange Puree, Tangerine Puree & Fruit Gushers. Hop profile is Mosaic & Citra and ABV is 6% in 16oz cans.

This is a VERY LIMITED release, will be available at three locations:

  • Ship Bottom Brewery
    • 830 N. Bay Ave. Beach Haven, NJ 08008
  • Linvilla Orchards Ship Bottom Beer Garden
    • 137 W Knowlton Rd, Media, PA 19063
  • Wake Coffee Ship Bottom Beer Garden
    • 133 S Main St, Ambler, PA 19002

Other “in season” brands available from Ship Bottom are Cider Donut Cider and year round Hard Cider.

About Ship Bottom Brewery

Ship Bottom Brewery has been producing its ever-popular beach branded beer in Beach Haven, NJ since 2016. Founded in Wallingford, Pennsylvania, owner Rob Zarko moved his small operation to Long Beach Island and opened a 15 barrel brewery. The brewery is located between Ocean County Rd. and North Delaware Ave upstairs in the Bay Villages overlooking beautiful Barnegat Bay.

Ship Bottom Brewery is open year-round.

About Linvilla Orchards

A 300-acre family farm dedicated to agriculture, entertainment and education. A trip to Linvilla creates family memories that last a lifetime and generations of Delaware Valley families have returned year after year to experience all of the things that make Linvilla Orchards special. Visit us to see why everyone leaves saying “I Love That Place!”

About Wake Coffee

Wake Coffee has teamed up with some of the finest, most passionate coffee enthusiasts to produce what they believe to be some of the highest quality single origin coffees on the market. Wake continues to work hard in order to further refine our products as well as offer one of the most educational coffee drinking experiences out there.

