Rogue Ales to Release Cold Brew 2.0 and Paradise Pucker

NEWPORT, Ore. — This March, both Cold Brew 2.0 and Paradise Pucker return to shelves.

Cold Brew 2.0, a cold brew coffee-infused blonde ale, returns for its second year this March. A combination of coffee and beer where both shine through, Cold Brew 2.0 opens with coffee aroma that is followed by delicate notes from the malt, ending with a smooth, crisp finish. It pours like a blonde ale, but drinks like cold brew coffee.

Paradise Pucker, a refreshing sour ale inspired by the iconic Hawaiian passionfruit, orange and guava (POG) juice, also returns in March. Paradise Pucker combines fresh Hawaiian ingredients with Oregon-grown hops and barley. The golden-hued sour ale features a subtle tartness up front that gives way to hints of orange rind and finishes with notes of citrus and tropical fruit.

Both beers are available from March–June in package (Cold Brew 2.0 in 12 ounce cans, Paradise Pucker in 22 ounce bottles) and on draft. Use the Rogue Finder to find them near you.

And in case you missed it, this month we are also launching Rhubarb Schmubarb, a fruited ale perfect for summer.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has shared the terroir of Oregon by growing its own hops, barley, rye, wheat, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins and using them in beers.