Rogue Ales to Release Cherry Choctabulous and Double Time Cherry Lime

NEWPORT, Ore. — Rogue Ales & Spirits is saying cheers with the release of two new cherry beers: Cherry Choctabulous, a rich milk stout and Double Time Cherry Lime, a tart imperial Berliner Weisse.

Cherry Choctabulous

Cherry Choctabulous, a new addition to Rogue’s seasonal line-up, drinks like a cherry cordial in a bottle. This rich and creamy stout opens with a luscious cherry aroma and flavor that quickly gives way to indulgent and satisfying notes of dark chocolate.

“Cherry and chocolate are the star ingredients in this rich milk stout that we made for sharing during the holidays,” says Rogue Vice President of Marketing Bliss Dake. “This delicious stout tastes like candy in a bottle and is the ideal treat for sipping on a cold winter night.”

Double Time Cherry Lime

Double Time Cherry Lime, an imperial Berliner Weisse juiced up with cherry and lime, is a light-bodied brew that packs a big punch. This beer offers a delicate balance of sweet cherries and tart lime for easy sipping during the busy season. The sour base sets the stage for the tart and sweet cherry notes to play off the citrus from the lime.

“Double Time Cherry Lime pushes the boundaries of beer,” says Rogue Brewmaster Joel Shields. “It mixes two unique styles for a naturally sour yet still sweet taste. This surprisingly refreshing and fruity beer will brighten up the cold and dreary winter days.”

PRODUCT FACTS: Cherry Choctabulous

Style: Milk Stout

ABV: 8.4%

IBU: 30

Packaging: 22 oz bottle, draft

Availability: November

PRODUCT FACTS:

Double Time Cherry Lime

Style: Imperial Berliner Weisse

ABV: 9.1%

IBU: 14

Packaging: 4-pack 16-ounce cans, draft

Availability: November

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has shared the terroir of Oregon by growing its own hops, barley, rye, wheat, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins and using them in beers.