Rogue Ales & Spirits Launches Dreamland Lager to Benefit Dreamland Skateparks

NEWPORT, Ore. — Dare. Risk. Dream. Rogue Ales & Spirits continues to live their motto with the release of Dreamland American Lager, a new year-round beer brewed in partnership with Dreamland Skateparks to benefit skateparks across the country.

“For the last 31 years it has been our privilege to lift up our friends and neighbors by giving back wherever and whenever we could,” says Dharma Tamm, Rogue President. “A few years ago, we learned of the dire state of the Newport Skatepark and made it our goal to improve the park. How do you fund an important cause like this? Beer’s always a good place to start, so we launched Dreamland American Lager – a beer to benefit skateparks in our community and beyond.”

Due to Dreamland Lager sales and this partnership, Phase 2 renovations of the Newport Skatepark have been completed, which include finishing the 2,000 square foot perimeter, adding new skateable features and laying concrete for a safer ride. And this is only the beginning, Rogue and Dreamland plan to refurbish skateparks across the country.

“This partnership couldn’t be a more perfect fit,” says Mark Scott, Owner Dreamland Skateparks. “We are both makers from Oregon with a DIY ethos. We started by fixing the Newport Skatepark to give the community a safe and clean place to skate, but our efforts aren’t stopping. Together we can do more, and we are so thankful and proud of this collaboration between Dreamland and Rogue.” “I couldn’t be happier with the collaboration between Rogue Ales and Dreamland Skateparks,” adds Kevin Kowalski, professional skateboarder from Seal Rock, Oregon. “The Newport Skatepark means a lot to me and it has been a long-time goal of mine to renovate the park. Now with the launching of Dreamland beer, skateparks and communities across the country can benefit from this great partnership.”

Dreamland Lager is a refreshing classic American lager with a subtle sweetness in the finish, married with a touch of spice and earthiness from the Sterling hops. A portion of the proceeds from this beer, which is available nationwide on tap and in cans, will help fund skateparks all over the world.

PRODUCT FACTS: Dreamland American Lager

Style: Lager

ABV: 4.8%

IBU: 14

Packaging: 12 oz. can 6-pack, 19.2 oz. can, draft

Availability: Year-round Use the Rogue Finder to find Dreamland Lager near you. Download Dreamland images and contact Amanda Zessin, amandaz@rogue.com, for samples.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits

Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has remained committed to sharing the terroir of Oregon hops, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins one acre at a time by growing its own.