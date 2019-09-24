Rogue Ales & Spirits Collaborates with Oregon Zoo on Red Panda IPA

NEWPORT, Ore. — Red Panda IPA was brewed by Rogue Ales & Spirits and released in partnership with the Oregon Zoo. A portion of the proceeds from each pint and bottle sold will be donated to the Oregon Zoo Foundation, which supports the zoo’s wildlife conservation efforts. Red pandas, a mammal with reddish-brown fur and a shaggy tail, are native to the eastern Himalayas, specifically places like China and Nepal. These adorable, unique and endangered animals are tree-dwellers and excellent climbers. According to estimates, there are fewer than 5,000 wild mature red pandas due to habitat loss from deforestation.

“The red panda population has been disappearing at an alarming rate over the past 20 years,” noted Dr. Don Moore, Oregon Zoo director. “Partnering with Rogue Ales & Spirits is helping us spread the word to make sure the red panda and other endangered species are around for future generations.”

“We at Rogue are committed to giving back to our community, which includes the people and animals,” says Rogue President Dharma Tamm. “We are proud of our continual partnership with the Oregon Zoo and will do whatever we can to help support the amazing work they do for animal preservation.”

Red Panda IPA is available on draft at the Oregon Zoo, at Rogue pubs and in 22 oz. bottles at select retailers.

About Rogue Ales & Spirits



Rogue Ales & Spirits, the only farmer-brewer-distiller-cooper in the United States, was founded in Oregon in 1988 as one of America’s first microbreweries. Rogue has won more than 2,000 awards for taste, quality and packaging, and is available in all 50 states as well as 54 countries. Proudly rooted in Oregon soil, Rogue’s beers, spirits and sodas are made with ingredients grown on Rogue Farms in Independence, Oregon. Rogue Spirits are hand-distilled on a 550-gallon still in Newport, Oregon, aged in the thick ocean air of the Yaquina Bay and bottled by hand. Since 2008, Rogue has shared the terroir of Oregon by growing its own hops, barley, rye, wheat, honey, cucumbers and pumpkins and using them in beers.

About the Oregon Zoo and Oregon Zoo Foundation

As part of the Metro family, the Oregon Zoo helps make greater Portland a great place to call home. Committed to conservation, the zoo is currently working to save endangered California condors, Oregon silverspot and Taylor’s checkerspot butterflies, western pond turtles, Oregon spotted frogs and northern leopard frogs. Other projects focused on saving animals from extinction include studies on Asian elephants, polar bears, orangutans and cheetahs. Support from the Oregon Zoo Foundation enhances and expands the zoo’s efforts in conservation, education and animal welfare. Members, donors and corporate and foundation partners help the zoo make a difference across the region and around the world.