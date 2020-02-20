River North Brewery to Release Stout for 8th Anniversary

DENVER — When was the last time you grabbed a Magic 8 Ball, asked a question and got, “Reply hazy, try again”?! You were probably around….eight years old.

February 22nd River North Brewery is throwing an 8-year party at both of our taprooms to celebrate us brewing beer, slinging beer and making friends. There will be plenty of fun things going on throughout the day at both spots.

River North Brewery will be giving away some of our vintage merch, vintage bottles, Hop-A-Tronic six packs and grand prizes of Northers and Locals memberships! Starting at 12pm, every full pour you get will get you one ticket to be entered into the drawing. Every hour, on the hour starting at 3pm, you can have the chance to get some sweet River North swag. You must be present to win and the more beer you drink the more chances you get to win!

There was a special beer brewed for this anniversary: an eight-hour boil stout. Coming in around 10.5% ABV, this super dark, extra rich and creamy stout is unlike any other stout River North Brewery has put together. It was BOILED FOR EIGHT HOURS. This is also the first canned big beer and will be packaged in four packs so you can take this tasty beast home with you.

Besides the Anniversary 8 beer, there will be specialty brews released throughout the day at both taprooms.

Here’s the fun part: THE MAGIC 8 BALL.

The brewery went out and bought some Magic 8 Balls specifically for this party. When you get a full pour, not only do you get that ticket to be entered in to win sweet treats, you will also get a chance to shake the Magic 8 Ball. With the shake of the Magic 8 Ball, you will see what your River North future holds with the possibility of winning FREE BEER. Every time you get a full pour, you get the chance to hold their future in your hands…..not really.

Mark your calendars for February 22nd, the party starts at noon at both taprooms. Where will we see you at?!