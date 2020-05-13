River North Brewery Releases Hop-A-Tronic Lupulositor: Pink Boots Society Blend

DENVER — River North Brewery has been introducing Hop-A-Tronic Lupulositor, their New England/Hazy style double IPA with different hop varieties regularly now and they’re ready to release the newest version! This new variety is set to release this Saturday, May 9th at both taprooms in six packs and cases to go.

This hazy double IPA highlights different hops every time it is released. The newest batch features citra hops along with Pink Boots Society’s hop blend and has an ABV of 8.4%. Five percent of every Hop-A-Tronic Lupulositor sale will go towards the Pink Boots Society.

The Pink Boots Society offers a hop blend for breweries to brew a specialty beer that gives back to this nonprofit, which helps to support women working in the brewing profession. Learn more about Pink Boots Society and its benefits at https://www.pinkbootssociety.org/

Releasing at both taprooms starting at 1pm this Saturday, you will also be able to pick up other six packs, bottles and crowlers to go with the freshest brew of Hop-A-Tronic Lupulositor.

During the Stay-At-Home order, River North Brewery has added an option to pre-purchase your beers to go for both taprooms which can be found via their website: www.rivernorthbrewery.com. You can also stop by the taprooms during hours of operation without pre-ordering to keep your beer fridge stocked throughout this time when enjoying a beer in a taproom is prohibited.

For $20 you can pick up your six pack of Hop-A-Tronic Lupulositor starting Saturday at 1pm (or at noon for those that are at-risk). There is also a case discount for $70 for those that need more than one six pack, which this brew you will certainly want more of. Order online now for the presale or wait until Saturday for the release at both taprooms!