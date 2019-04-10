Rhinegeist Brewery Releases Nitro Cobbstopper Gose Sour Ale

CINCINATTI — Rhinegeist Brewery is thrilled to announce the release of its first-ever canned nitro beer, Cobbstopper, a Gose Sour Ale with peach, vanilla and lactose. Inspired by our own Peach Dodo Gose, this silky brew is tart and fruity, sporting touches of peach cobbler, vanilla cream and soft spice.

“By using nitrogen gas instead of CO2, we are adding a creamy texture to complement the dessert notes in the beer, creating a unique drinking experience,” said Cole Hackbarth, director of brewery operations at Rhinegeist. “It also gives the classic cascading head for a visual experience to match the flavor.”

Cans are nitrogenated without widgets. A drop of liquid nitrogen is added to each can, which flashes into nitrogen gas shortly after the top lid is sealed. Some of this gas is absorbed into the beer, while the remainder stays in the head space, pressurizing the can and releasing when it is cracked open.

Cobbstopper is best enjoyed in a glass with a “hard pour.” The can should be inverted three times before opening, then poured straight down into the glass for the quintessential nitro foam cascade.

Cobbstopper will be available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans and on draft. Look for new nitro releases from Rhinegeist coming later this year.

About Rhinegeist Brewery

Rhinegeist Brewery was founded in 2013. Its name translates to “Ghost of the Rhine” and refers to its location in the historic Over-the-Rhine Brewery District in Cincinnati, Ohio. Located in the skeleton of an old brewery built before Prohibition, Rhinegeist aims to brew beers that sing with flavor. The Rhinegeist team believes in the power of beer to bring great people together, foment fantastic ideas and build a community that values craft beer and one another.