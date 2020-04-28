Portland Cider Co.’s Kinda Dry Cider Available in 12 oz. 6-pack Cans

CLACKAMAS, Ore. – Portland Cider Co. flagship Kinda Dry cider is now available in 12-ounce cans sold in six-pack boxes. Kinda Dry joins the company’s existing lineup of six-pack cans including Pineapple Rosé, Peach Berry and a rotating seasonal (currently RazzBerry).

The company’s best-selling product and winner of multiple gold medals, Kinda Dry is an ode to the heritage of Portland Cider Co. co-owner Lynda Parrish and her home of Somerset, England. The product is the ideal representation of Portland Cider Co.’s mission to handcraft cider in the English tradition featuring 100% Northwest apples.

Kinda Dry features fresh pressed juice from a blend of Northwest-grown culinary apples––including Honeycrisp, Granny Smith, Pink Lady, Jonagold, Golden Delicious, and more––carefully fermented with a yeast to preserve the subtle characteristics. The cider is given time to develop to its full potential before being canned, bottled or kegged. The resulting cider is just off-dry and lightly carbonated with a lingering fresh finish.According to Parrish, “Having our flagship Kinda Dry available in six-pack cans has been long overdue. This was the cider that my husband Jeff and I originally made at home for ourselves and is ultimately the reason why Portland Cider came into being.”

In addition to 12-ounce six-pack cans, Portland Cider Co. Kinda Dry is available in single 19.2-ounce “proper pint” cans and draft kegs. Portland Cider products are available throughout Oregon, Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northern California; the company offers a Cider Finder on its website to help locate its products. Portland Cider products are also available from 11am-5pm daily for cider to-go at the company’s two taprooms in the Portland area.

About Portland Cider Company

Portland Cider Company was started in 2013 by an Oregonian and a family of British expats with the mission of bringing cider, handcrafted in the English tradition, to the Northwest. One of Oregon’s longest operating independent cider producers, Portland Cider has two taproom locations: the Portland Cider House at 3638 SE Hawthorne Blvd. and the Clackamas Taproom and Cidery at 8925 SE Jannsen Rd, Bldg. F, in Clackamas. Since its opening, the cidery has won nearly 100 awards for its products and taprooms, including being named Best Cider House and Best Cidery in Portland. For more information, visit PortlandCider.com and engage on social media at @portlandcider.

For More Information: portlandcider.com/kinda-dry