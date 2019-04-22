Oskar Blues Releases Steep Coast Strata Double IPA

LONGMONT, Colo. — Oskar Blues Brewery kicks off their new Steep Coast Mountain IPA Series with Steep Coast Strata Double IPA. The series spotlights one hop varietal at a time, focusing on cutting-edge hops added in hefty heaps (nearly six pounds of hops per barrel) to each given brew. Steep Coast Strata DIPA (8 percent ABV) is now available on draft and in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans in Oskar Blues taprooms and in select markets.

At the first sip, Steep Coast Strata DIPA blasts off into a dank citrus stratosphere, through a far-out peach and stonefruit sky, then drifts via a passionfruit parachute back down to earth on sweet breezes. Strata, a sought-after varietal from Oregon State University’s lauded hop breeding program, is characterized by pronounced green cannabis notes.

Oskar Blues head of brewing operations, Tim Matthews, said the Steep Coast Mountain IPA Series demonstrates the importance of brewers being plugged into the hop development world. “We collaborate with breeding programs and with farmers, and we travel to visit hop fields and experience the aroma on the bines,” said Matthews. “Flavor is important, but so are sustainability and long-term viability.” The brewery first trialed Strata in 2017 in small batch projects and is now stoked to feature the hop in a bold Double IPA created explicitly to emphasize its flavor and aroma.

The series will exhibit a wide spectrum of hop flavors, with the goal of diversifying the craft beer lover’s Double IPA experience. Zappa, Southern Passion and Enigma variations will appear in the rotating Steep Coast Mountain IPA Series later this year. Find Steep Coast Strata DIPA near you via the beerfinder.

