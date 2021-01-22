Oskar Blues Brewery Introduces Oskar’s Lager

LONGMONT, Colo. — A new American Pale Lager from Oskar Blues Brewery, Oskar’s Lager (4.2% ABV), aims to be the everyday craft beer you count on through thick and thin. With 95 calories and 2.5 carbs per 12 oz. can, this lager is an intrepid trail buddy, a frosty fridge friend and an unfailing porch pal. Oskar’s Lager is now available nationwide in 15-packs and 6-packs of 12 oz. cans.

Oskar’s Lager is the kind of beer Oskar Blues brewers always wanted to drink but couldn’t find regularly on draft in their taprooms or available in cans to take on weekend adventures. Using German lager techniques honed for the Slow Chill Lager Series and a handful of collaborations with other craft breweries, Oskar Blues brewers developed an ultra-crisp, smooth lager with depth of flavor and low ABV, allowing for day-long sessioning.

“Beer can be a friend and it brings friends together – a winning combo,” says Ryan Dunnavant, VP of Operations for Oskar Blues. “When developing this recipe, we had in mind a Japanese concept called ‘kire,’ which in the beer world means a pleasing crispness with cleansing properties. Like a conversation with an old friend, Oskar’s Lager is classic, refreshing and invigorating.”

The keys to crafting a beer worthy of being a brewer’s best buddy are the highest quality ingredients you can source – Pilsner malt, toasted rice and Czech Saaz hops. Experience gained creating One-y 100 Calorie Hazy IPA and Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water, low calorie beverages with a high crushability quotient, helped the team at Oskar Blues bring Oskar’s Lager to life. Oskar’s Lager is the supremely refreshing beer of choice for after-work shred sessions and post-yardwork showers.

The perfect companion to a 12-pack of Dale’s Pale Ale, Oskar’s Lager is now available nationwide in 15-packs and 6-packs of 12 oz. cans. Please direct all inquiries to Aaron Baker at aaron@oskarblues.com.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their voluminously hopped, hand-canned brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas, brewing and canning boundary stomping craft beer like Can-O-Bliss IPA, Dale’s Pale Ale, Oskar’s Lager, the CANundrum Mix Pack and more. Oskar Blues beers are available nationwide in the US and in more than 15 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.