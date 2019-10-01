Oskar Blues Brewery Brings Back Ten FIDY Imperial Stout

LONGMONT, Colo. — Oskar Blues Brewery’s Ten FIDY Imperial Stout, a darker-than-dark, 10.5% ABV black hole of burly malt flavor, returned as a seasonal release on September 14. Massively malty and imperially smooth, Ten FIDY will be distributed nationwide on draft and in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans.

Vast quantities of big, dark malt including caramel malt, Munich malt, and fluffy oats are used in the making of Ten FIDY. The result is a viscous, opaque brew that gravitates toward flavors of espresso, chocolate-covered caramel, black licorice and plum. Ten FIDY will return as supermassive as ever this fall.

When asked what sets Ten FIDY apart from other imperial stouts, Oskar Blues Head of Brewing Operations, Tim Matthews, said, “The sweetness aims at being mouth-coating but not stomach-coating. It has all the robust flavor without the excessive sugar that other imperial stouts have.” He went on to suggest some tips for maximum enjoyment of Ten FIDY, specifically that it should be paired with anything smothered in gravy or with chocolate desserts; and that the optimal time to enjoy a can of the seasonal stout is “at the end of the day after all activities are wrapped, when everything is slowing down for the evening and you’re ready to sip on the reward.”

Oskar Blues first brewed Ten FIDY in 2007. Over the years, it’s gained a loyal following and a place in the hearts of many an Imperial Stout lover, earning a score of 97 on Beer Advocate and praise from beer-centric publications. “This big, bad stout is not messing around,” said Men’s Journal. Paste Magazine described it as “enticingly thicc” and “a blueprint for one of craft beer’s tastiest styles.”

Explore the depths of Ten FIDY Imperial Stout starting Sept. 14 with release parties at Oskar Blues taprooms in Longmont, Colorado, Boulder, Colorado, Austin, Texas, and Brevard, North Carolina. Or to find it near you, keep an eye on the beerfinder.

