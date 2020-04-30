Oskar Blues Announces New Installments in IPA and Lager Series

LONGMONT, Colo. — Who says a sequel can never live up to the original? Oskar Blues Brewery announces the epic continuation of two year-long rotating beer series, bringing fresh ideas to the most popular craft beer styles – India Pale Ales and lagers. The Can-O-Bliss IPA Series showcases the blissful hop flavors that make IPAs king among craft drinkers. New in 2020, the Slow Chill Lager Series celebrates the patience and cool dedication required to create clean, classic and intriguing lagers. The new arrivals in their respective series, Can-O-Bliss Hazy IPA and Slow Chill Munich Helles, will soon be available nationwide.

Can-O-Bliss Hazy IPA (7.2% ABV) is a heady trip into the hazed-out possibilities of five innovative hop varieties. Oskar Blues’ brewers hand-picked Strata, Eureka, Cashmere, Enigma and Hallertau Blanc hops to build an intensely juicy, layered hop profile. Aromas and flavors of citrusy orange and grapefruit fuse with notes of peach, pineapple and melon. It’s no easy task to allow each variety to have its moment in the sensory spotlight while maintaining a long-lasting and thorough haze. Innovative brewing techniques, which encourage micro-interactions between yeast and hops, allow for maximum haze and a mosaic of unique hop essences.

“Can-O-Bliss Hazy explodes with hop aroma as soon as you crack a can and it hits a glass,” said Juice Drapeau, Head Brewer for Oskar Blues. “A massive amount of haze leaves you dazed and confused, while huge hop flavors light you up like a midsummer fireworks display.” Can-O-Bliss Hazy is now available nationwide on draft and in 6-packs and 12-packs of 12 oz. cans. It can also be found among other Oskar Blues favorites in the CANundrum Mixed 15-Pack.

Slow Chill Munich-Style Helles (5.0% ABV) is a celebration of a style considered by many to be the ultimate showcase of a brewer’s skill. While the brewers at Oskar Blues are accustomed to cultivating assertive and aggressive flavors, this lager required them to chill out and dig into a more nuanced profile. Bready and soft notes from Pilsner and Vienna malts are manipulated carefully throughout the boil to preserve this Helles’ subtle honey-like sweetness. Herbal, lemony Noble hops complete a lager worthy of backyard savoring or pairing with any fresh-baked bread. Slow Chill Munich-Style Helles will be distributed nationally in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans beginning May 15.

Look for Can-O-Bliss Hazy and Slow Chill Munich-Style Helles on shelves nationwide. Stay tuned later this year for news on the final chapters in the Slow Chill and Can-O-Bliss trilogies.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.