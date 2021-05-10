Oklahoma Craft Brewers Celebrate American Beer Week With Collaborative IPA

Oklahoma – The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma (CBAO) recently came together on April 7 for National Beer Day to collaborate on a new beer that will roll out in 30 breweries across the state starting May 10 to celebrate American Beer Week. The collab beer, Brewers Reunion, is a light hazy New England IPA 6.5% ABV.

This beer collaboration is a part of Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma’s (CBAO) fundraiser but also supports the local breweries. The participating breweries will keep all profits once sold in their own taprooms.

“The name “Brewers Reunion” symbolizes our members coming together to brew a beer – which hasn’t been done since beer was 3.2% ABV”, said executive director Tabbi Burwell. “Our member breweries really value collaboration and this is a way our organization can support them financially and by driving more awareness of craft beer in our state.”

The “Brewers Reunion” collaboration was sponsored by Enterprise Grain and Malt and Hopsteiner.

About The Craft Brewers Association Of Oklahoma

The Craft Brewers Association of Oklahoma, Inc. (CBAO) is dedicated to educating and creating awareness among legislators, regulators and the general public of the issues facing the craft brewing industry in Oklahoma, and to promoting a healthy economic environment that enables public choices in the marketplace for the consumer, and opportunity and access to the marketplace by Oklahoma breweries.

