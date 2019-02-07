Odell Brewing Expands Distribution to Oklahoma

FORT COLLINS, Colo.– Colorado’s Odell Brewing will bring their portfolio of award winning beers to Oklahoma this week. Distribution includes both draft and package available throughout the entire state, which started on Feb. 4.

The brewery’s launch in Oklahoma will mark its 19th state and continue to strengthen their midwestern footprint.

“With their new distribution laws, Oklahoma’s craft beer scene is booming,” explained Todd Ewing, regional sales manager. “We couldn’t be more excited to finally be able to share our family of brands with the burgeoning community of craft beer lovers.”

Odell Brewing will bring cans and draft of its flagship 90 Shilling, the highly acclaimed Odell IPA, Sippin Pretty Fruited Sour, Rupture Fresh Grind Ale, along with seasonal offerings like Wolf Picker Experimental IPA and Tree Shaker Imperial Peach IPA.

With the help of their distribution partners, Capital Distributing and LDF Sales and Distributing, Odell Brewing will open the state with special sampling and tapping events in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, with more to follow later in the month. For more information and launch week details, please visit odellbrewing.com/oklahoma.

About Odell Brewing

Odell Brewing is an independent, family and employee owned regional craft brewery. Since 1989, the culture of family and collaboration has thrived, fostering a brewery full of beer-centric people. It is this passion for beer that inspires Odell Brewing to create quality, hand-crafted and innovative brews. Odell Brewing is committed to providing exceptional service to its customers while making positive contributions to their co-workers and community through its outreach and charitable giving programs. Odell Brewing was named the “Best Medium Sized Company to Work For” in Colorado in 2015 and is the 22nd largest craft brewery in the United States.