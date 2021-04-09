Northeast Drinks Group Completes Purchase of Vermont Cider Company

VCC and Green Mountain Beverage Returned to Local Ownership as Cider Category Grows

Middlebury, Vermont — Northeast Drinks Group LLC (“NortheastDrinks Group” or “NDG”) a privately owned holding company, today announces that it has closed on the transaction to purchase the Vermont Hard Cider Company, LLC (“Vermont Cider Company” or “VCC”), from C&C Group plc. The purchase of VCC from C&C Group plc includes NDG acquiring Woodchuck, the iconic hard cider, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, along with the rest of the portfolio of award-winning brands.

Woodchuck is set to re-introduce several limited-edition ciders in the coming months, paying homage to the brand’s popular variants over the years. NDG is very optimistic about the health of both the segment and VCC’s portfolio of brands as the company moves into 2021, with Cider growing at 14% and Woodchuck +24% in the last 26 weeks. [1]

In addition, Green Mountain Beverage, a division of Vermont Cider Company, which is a leading manufacturer and co-packing facility of hard cider, alcoholic RTDs and specialty non-alcoholic beverages, is now fully owned and controlled by NDG.

Bridget Blacklock of Vermont Cider Company: “New ownership comes at an exciting time for the company as Woodchuck celebrates its 30th anniversary and has demonstrated healthy growth in 2020, which has continued this year, with depletions trending +26% over the past 90 days. With NDG, we look forward to new ownership not only investing in key areas of support with our existing brands but also focusing on new product innovation and launches.”

David Mandler of Northeast Drinks Group: “We’re pleased to share that all will remain intact at VCC. NDG was formed for the sole purpose of acquiring VCC and it will be keeping all employees and contracts in place to ensure a seamless transition. NDG has plans to add employees to support key areas of the business as we evaluate the Company’s needs for the future. We could not be more excited to return VCC to local ownership. In addition, NDG is continuing the relationship withC&C as importer for their cider brands including Magners.”

[1] [IRI TUSMulti Outlet + Conv 26wks ending 3/14/21]

Vermont Cider Company

Vermont Cider Company
Vermont Cider Co. introduced the U.S. to the craft cider category 25 years ago. Dedicated exclusively to cider making, they are the proud producers of the original American hard cider, Woodchuck®
