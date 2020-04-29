Ninkasi Brewing Company Launches Summer Seasonal, Peach Maiden the Shade IPA

EUGENE, Ore.— Ninkasi Brewing Company is excited to announce their new summer seasonal, Peach Maiden the Shade Summer IPA, available now in 6-packs of bottles and 12-packs of cans throughout Ninkasi’s distribution footprint. A 19.2 oz. can will be available in May.

Previously a local favorite on draft, Peach Maiden the Shade is an offshoot of former summer seasonal, Maiden the Shade. While Maiden the Shade was previously distributed throughout Ninkasi’s entire territory, Peach Maiden the Shade was brewed once a year in the summer as a very limited release to celebrate a local cultural and music festival.

“We created Maiden the Shade for a local cultural and music festival that has been in our community for 50 years whose logo happens to be a peach,” said Ninkasi co-founder Jamie Floyd. “We decided to make a peach version of this cult classic for the festival that became a favorite of festival staff, musicians, and beer enthusiasts alike. So much so, we wanted to share it with all Ninkasi lovers.”

Additionally, Ninkasi has once again partnered with Eugene-local Glimmer Tech to create an interactive augmented reality experience activated through their packaging. When a user scans the Peach Maiden the Shade label using the GlimmerXP app, they will activate Peach Maiden: The Game, an Asteroids-like experience where gamers must defend summer by fending off intruders.

Peach Maiden the Shade replaces Ninkasi’s first 2020 seasonal, Galaxy Trippin’ Stellar IPA. Galaxy Trippin’ included an augmented reality riddle whose answer was “Peach Maiden the Shade.”

Ninkasi’s year-round lineup offers a full spectrum of beer styles, including their flagship Total Domination Northwest IPA alongside Tricerahops Double IPA, Prismatic Juicy IPA, Hazy Domination IPA, Pacific Rain Northwest Pale, Oatis Oatmeal Stout, Brightberry Raspberry Lime Ale, Pilsner Cold Fermented Lager, Dawn of the Red IPA, Heart and Science West Coast IPA, and Megalodom Legendary IPA.

For all Ninkasi beers, including seasonal offerings, visit ninkasibrewing.com/beers.

Peach Maiden the Shade Summer IPA

Take a sip and delight in the refreshing, tart notes of peach and grapefruit dancing freely on your tongue. That’s the essence of summer bursting from Peach Maiden the Shade. Crack one open, enjoy, and run wild.

Style: Summer IPA

Available: Now

ABV: 7.3%

IBU: 71

Malt: 2-Row, Vienna, Flaked Barley

Hops: Alpha CO2 Extract, Centennial, Crystal, Palisade, Amarillo, Simcoe, Columbus, Chinook

Special Ingredients: Peach puree and flavoring

Packaging: Draft; 6-pack bottles and 12-pack cans; 19.2oz cans available mid-May

Distribution: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

About Ninkasi Brewing Company

Founded in 2006 by Jamie Floyd and Nikos Ridge, Ninkasi Brewing Company is the nation’s 38th and Oregon’s third largest independent craft brewery (Brewers Association, 2019). Ninkasi continues to grow from its first batch of Total Domination IPA to three brewhouses, with 55-barrel, 90-barrel brewhouses, and a 5-barrel pilot program located in Eugene, Oregon. Ninkasi’s Flagship beers are sold throughout Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The brewery remains privately-owned and is committed to community support and giving. Ninkasi’s Beer Is Love program offers in-kind donations and support for organizations throughout its distribution footprint. Ninkasi’s first restaurant, the Better Living Room, opened on its Eugene, Oregon campus in February 2020, soon to be followed by an experience in Tumwater, Washington in September 2020. For more information, call 541.344.2739 or visit www.NinkasiBrewing.com.