Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling’s Thomas Tew Rum Named Official Rum of the New York Mets

NEW YORK & NEWPORT, R.I. – Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co., a Newport, Rhode Island based craft brewery and distillery has announced an agreement with the Major League Baseball Club New York Mets to have its Thomas Tew Rum brands (Thomas Tew Single Barrel and Thomas Tew Spiced rums) named as the ballclub’s official rum. Exact terms of the deal were not made public.  The first Rhode Island distillery in more than 135 years, Newport Craft was named a top 10 craft rum distillery in the U.S. by USA Today in 2019.

“To align Thomas Tew Rum and the Newport Craft line of products with such an historic franchise and passionate fan base is an exciting opportunity for our brand.  The support of the Mets organization is the tip of the spear of the Company’s expansion and growth in the greater New York market,” said Newport Craft CEO, Brendan O’Donnell. “We expect that this partnership will elevate the market’s awareness of the Company’s flagship spirit line and complement its craft beer brand portfolio of Newport Craft, Braven Brewing Company and Radiant Pig Beer Company, each of which are currently enjoyed throughout the City’s five boroughs.”

Look for Thomas Tew Rum, Newport Craft, Braven Brewing and Radiant Pig in your local bars and restaurants and wherever Newport Craft products are sold.

About Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.

Founded in 1999, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island and distributes its portfolio of craft beers and spirits throughout the United States. For more information about Newport Craft, its brands, brewery or distillery, please visit www.NewportCraft.com or follow Newport Craft on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

