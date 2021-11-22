New Goodwood Brewing Brewpub to Open in Ohio

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – Goodwood Brewing and Spirit’s newest brewpub will be opening in early 2022 in the Arena District in Columbus, Ohio. Goodwood Columbus will feature a full kitchen and brewery onsite, with our award winning core beers, craft spirits and seasonal brews. A diverse food menu featuring southern classics with a twist, such as Chicken and Waffles, Brisket Totchos, Buffalo Cauliflower, Bourbon Brined Pork Chop and a unique and delicious weekend brunch. Many of our made from scratch items are beer or bourbon infused, and our diverse menu is sure to offer something for everyone. Goodwood also features a complete line of beer infused sauces, ranging from mild to extreme heat for the daring soul.

The brewpub will be located at 401 N. Front Street and features a 20BL Specific Mechanical brewing system, a full kitchen with a built-in pizza oven, two event rooms, an outdoor dining space and many other amenities. Located in the arena district, which includes an NHL stadium, MSL stadium, AAA Baseball and the convention center, Goodwood looks forward to being a new hotspot in Columbus.

Opening week deals and details coming soon!

“We are thrilled to have a location in Columbus’ Arena District! Columbus is a great sports town, as well as having vibrant craft beer and restaurant scenes. We look forward to bringing our unique products and experience to Ohio and to being part of the Columbus community.” Ted Mitzlaff, Owner and CEO of Goodwood Brewing and Spirits

About Goodwood Brewing & Spirits

Headquartered in Louisville, KY, Goodwood has been producing award winning craft beer since 2005. They expanded their portfolio to beer barrel finished bourbon and rye in 2019. Goodwood operates restaurants in Louisville, Lexington, Frankfort and Indianapolis and soon to be Owensboro and Columbux.

Goodwood beers are available in Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma, Florida, and Texas. Goodwood spirits are available in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas.

For More Information:

https://goodwoodbrewing.com