New Brewing Courses at UC Davis Open for Enrollment

DAVIS, Calif. — University of California, Davis’ Division Continuing and Professional Education, the workforce development arm of the university, is excited to announce the creation of two new brewing courses: Introduction to Craft Beer Law and Beer Recipe Development and Scaling: From Small to Large.

In Introduction to Craft Beer Law, instructor Dan Croxall, an attorney and professor at University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law, will guide students through the laws and current policy issues that affect anyone that owns, or aspires to own, a craft brewery. “Understanding craft beer law is important because alcohol is one of the most highly regulated industries out there,” Croxall said. In this class “students will learn the historical basis of alcohol regulation, the current state of affairs, and tips and strategies to keep the playing field as level as possible in legal ways,” he added.

In Beer Recipe Development and Scaling: From Small to Large, students will learn how to create stellar beer recipes from Dan Weber, assistant brewing manager at Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Weber will bring his professional experience to the virtual classroom, as he teaches students his methods for designing recipes that achieve a desired color, body and flavor profile that can be repeated and scaled with consistency. “I appreciate the artistic side of coming up with something truly unique,” Weber said. “But what I’m really interested in is how you’re going to do it again and again and again.”

Introduction to Craft Beer Law, which begins on February 11, 2021, and Beer Recipe Development and Scaling: From Small to Large, which begins on February 25, 2021, are both now open for enrollment. To learn more or to enroll, visit cpe.ucdavis.edu/brewing.

