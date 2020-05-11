New Belgium Brewing Launches Voodoo Ranger 1985 IPA

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – New Belgium Brewing announces its newest launch of the Voodoo Ranger rotating IPA series, 1985 IPA. Hazy, like the mid-80s were for most of us, this IPA is like, totally loaded with juicy mango freshness. High in flavor and low in bitterness at 6.7% ABV, this easy drinking beer is the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. Available in 12oz, 6 pack cans, 1985 IPA conveniently fits into all fanny packs.

New Belgium’s Voodoo Ranger portfolio just leveled-up. The entire Voodoo Ranger portfolio is up over 40% vs. last year and the Rotating series (the #1 Craft brand launch in 2019), is now New Belgium’s 5th bestselling brand. 1985 IPA is the newest release in this series and is bursting with juicy mango, pineapple and guava flavors and aromatics. This bright, fruit-forward IPA showcases a refreshing flavor and slightly lower ABV for bodacious drinkability.

When asked about this latest Voodoo Ranger rotator, Ross Koenigs, Research and Development Brewer at New Belgium said, “For 1985 IPA, we wanted to make a hazy IPA to crush during summertime. 1985 uses loads of Citra and Simcoe hops and then dials up the fruit factor with the addition of mango. The result is an impossibly juicy and drinkable IPA arriving just in time for summer.”

1985 IPA pairs best with sunglasses and neon, so when you’re outside enjoying some fun in the sun make sure you have this totally radical IPA in hand.

Voodoo Ranger 1985 IPA was brewed and canned with the following characteristics:

Alcohol 6.7% ABV

IBUs: 30

Style: Hazy, Juicy India Pale Ale

Hops: Citra, Simcoe and Cascade

Malt: Pale Malt, Oats and Wheat

Visual: Medium-Heavy Sheen

Flavor and aroma: Aromas of Mango, Pineapple, Guava. A slightly sweet juicy mango flavor fades to moderate bitterness that lightly lingers.

Availability: Nationwide early May in 12 oz cans and on draft

Suggested Retail Price: $10.99 for a 6-pack

For more information on Voodoo Ranger 1985 IPA, visit newbelgium.com.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016 and Denver, Colorado in 2018 and is now the 4th largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated over $26 million to charitable causes since 1991. New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza, and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers. To learn more about the full product lineup and New Belgium’s Human Powered Business model, visit NewBelgium.com