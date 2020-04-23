New Belgium Brewing and Fat Tire Announce Support of The Outdoor State Campaign on Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – New Belgium Brewing announced today that their flagship brand, Fat Tire, will partner with climate action non-profit Protect Our Winters (POW) to support The Outdoor State, a campaign catalyzing the outdoor community to vote in the 2020 election. This year’s election marks a critical moment for the health of the planet and its people, and Fat Tire is joining forces with POW to unite the more than 50 million Americans who identify as passionate outdoor users and call upon them to pledge to vote. As climate change threatens our environment, our access to the outdoors, and the resources necessary to produce great beer, it is more important than ever to vote for candidates who will act in support of the planet.

Since the inception of Fat Tire in 1991, New Belgium Brewing has worked to cut its environmental impact by becoming the first wind-powered brewery, establishing the first carbon footprint study for beer, and producing electricity onsite through solar and biogas technology. While New Belgium has invested heavily in reducing its own environmental impact, the company recognizes that individual efforts alone are not enough to address the challenges at hand. Deepening the longstanding partnership between New Belgium and POW during this critical time will help to draw broader attention to these much-needed environmental protections and underline the important role this election plays in securing our future.

Along with brand ambassadors, Fat Tire will lend its voice and resources to help spread The Outdoor State message of unity and inclusion to drive voter commitment in upcoming elections. “Fat Tire was born into a strong outdoor adventure scene. For nearly 30 years, we’ve invested in our communities and the environment,” said New Belgium Brewing Brand Manager, Nora McCombs. “We’re honored to grow our support for this cause we care so deeply about, and to promote the importance of voting for the planet in local, regional, and national elections. The 50th anniversary of Earth Day reinforces the significance of POW’s campaign.”

“We are thrilled to have Fat Tire helping to inspire their community to join the Outdoor State and commit to standing up for their outdoor playgrounds. As an iconic brand, so well-known among outdoor enthusiasts, Fat Tire’s ability to inspire the outdoor community to action will undoubtedly help us get outdoor lovers of all stripes to the polls,” said POW’s Communication Manager Sam Killgore.

To make a commitment to stand up for your playground this election, join The Outdoor State by visiting www.newbelgium.com/fattire or https://p2a.co/MjKglDC.

About Fat Tire

Fat Tire Amber Ale was first introduced by New Belgium Brewing in 1991 as an award-winning Colorado homebrew named in honor of a bicycling trip through Belgium. The easy drinking ale created an immediate sensation with skiers, climbers, cyclists and outdoor adventurers. The Fat Tire brand was refreshed in 2019, with a new aesthetic and the addition of live yeast dosing in the canning and bottling process to enhance freshness. Proudly supporting 1% for the planet, Fat Tire remains committed to ensuring the future of our only home. Drink Fat Tire and give back.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016 and Denver, Colorado in 2018 and is now the 4th largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated over $26 million to charitable causes since 1991. New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, Mural Agua Fresca Cerveza, and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers. To learn more about the full product lineup and New Belgium’s Human Powered Business model, visit NewBelgium.com.

About Protect Our Winters

Protect Our Winters is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps passionate outdoor people protect the places and lifestyles they love from climate change. Founded in 2007 by professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones, POW is a community of athletes, scientists, creatives and business leaders advancing non-partisan policies that protect our world today and for future generations.