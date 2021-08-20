Mother Earth Brewing Announces the Triumphant Return of Timber Giant Pale Ale

Nampa, ID – Mother Earth Brewing Company is welcoming back its Idaho-exclusive dry hopped Pale Ale to coincide with the victorious commencement of the Gem State’s largest and most important Music Festival, Treefort.

Fans of the beer were left thirsty in 2020 when the festival was cancelled due to Coronavirus, and on-premise restaurants that were slated to get it cancelled their orders as well. 2021 marks an especially celebratory return for both the beer and the festival.

“After last year’s debacle we really didn’t know what the future of Timber Giant was, or the future of Treefort Music Fest for that matter. Navigating through Covid, we looked at this release as a sign of sorts that life would return to normal someday, so it’s really a symbolic release of better days ahead.”

– Daniel Love, President – Mother Earth

Timber Giant is formulated to be full of flavor, yet easy to drink. At just 5.0% and 25 easy IBUs, it’s brewed with a simple malt bill of just Pale 2-Row, and flaked oats & wheat, with the focus being squarely on the hops. Nelson, Mosaic, Citra, & Amarillo take center stage and remind us that big things can come in small packages.

Timber Giant will be available in 12oz 6 packs beginning in late August, followed by draft in early September at various craft beer outlets, including the Treefort Music Fest. Customers looking for early access can visit Mother Earth’s Nampa tasting room beginning Friday, August 20th.

About Mother Earth

Mother Earth Brew Co. develops hand crafted artisanal ales in year-round, as well as seasonal and specialty offerings. With multi-state as well as international distribution serviced by breweries in Vista, CA and Nampa, ID; Mother Earth’s award-winning beers help define and maintain the standard of excellence expected of independent craft brewers.

For More Information:

https://www.motherearthbrewco.com/post/beer-release-timber-giant-pale-ale-makes-a-triumphant-return