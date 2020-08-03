Molson Coors: Jennifer Martinez Named Senior Director of Corporate Affairs; Breakthru Beverage Acquires Miller Portfolio in Southern Nevada

Molson Coors Beverage Company has hired Jennifer Martinez as senior director of corporate affairs.

Martinez’s hiring was announced last Wednesday internally. Her first day in her new role was today.

“Jennifer brings with her over 15 years of broad communications and corporate affairs experience in the private sector, the public sector and with major non-profit foundations,” chief communicators and corporate affairs officer Adam Collins wrote to staff members.

Collins wrote that Martinez will be tasked with telling the story of Molson Coors’ business externally, as she will oversee the corporate communications, digital communications and community affairs teams, as well as its tour centers in Golden, Colorado, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Martinez most recently served as communications officer for the MacArthur Foundation’s human rights, impact investments and journalism and media programs.

She previously served as deputy communications director for then-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel from September 2015 through February 2019. She served in several other roles with the city of Chicago, including press secretary for the 2012 NATO summit from May 2011 to July 212 and as media relations, public information officer and community outreach from September 1998 through October 2010.

From July 2012 to January 2015, she worked as director of corporate communications for CNA Insurance in Chicago .

“More important than the notches on her resume is the leadership she has shown throughout her career in providing strategic counsel to principals and senior leaders, and building and executing effective communication strategies to achieve organizational results,” Collins wrote. “She also cultivates a mean zen garden, which helps balance out those of us who tend to run a little hot.”

Breakthru Acquires Miller Portfolio in Southern Nevada

The Breakthru Beverage Group today announced that it has acquired the Miller portfolio of brands in southern Nevada, giving the multi-state beer, wine and spirits wholesaler the full Molson Coors portfolio in the state.

Breakthru, which has a more than 40-year relationship with Molson Coors, acquired the Miller portfolio from Bonanza Beverage Co. in Las Vegas.

The transaction officially closed on July 31, after more than a year in the works, and Breakthru began delivering Miller products today in southern Nevada, Breakthru EVP of sales and marketing Kevin Roberts told Brewbound.

“Big picture, we’ve been working on trying to consolidate this portfolio for a little over a decade,” he said.

Roberts declined to share how many cases changed hands in the deal, but he said the transaction “essentially doubled Breakthru’s business with Molson Coors.”

“Southern Nevada has always been a strong beer market for Breakthru, and we’re thrilled to continue building on the impressive results we’ve achieved in growing the Molson Coors portfolio,” Roberts added in a press release. “By leveraging our insights, expertise and technology, we embrace the chance to advance a consolidated Molson Coors portfolio in this market.”

Breakthru added that the company is making “targeted investment” and this expansion aligns with the wholesaler’s “broader beer strategy and the category’s position within the company’s total beverage alcohol portfolio.”

The Miller portfolio includes brands such as Miller Lite, Miller High Life, Miller Genuine Draft and Miller 64, obviously, as well as Leinenkugel’s, Peroni, Pilsner Urquell, Crispin Cider, Grolsch, Fosters, Redd’s Apple Ale, Icehouse, Hamm’s, Mickey’s, Hop Valley, Olympia, Old English and Steel Reserve.

As such, Breakthru plans to expand its beer team in Nevada to service the Molson Coors portfolio.

Nevada wasn’t the only state in which Breakthru distributes only half of the Molson Coors portfolio. The company’s portfolio is also split in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, with Breakthru distributing the Coors portfolio there. Roberts said Breakthru is “looking at strategic opportunities that present themselves,” however, the company’s “top priority is to become stronger in the markets we are already operating in.”

Subscription newsletter Beer Business Daily first reported the deal.