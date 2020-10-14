Maui Brewing Company Launches Coconut Wireless Nitro Cream Ale

Kihei, Hawaii – As heard through the coconut wireless, Maui Brewing Company will launch its final limited release beer of 2020, Coconut Wireless Nitro Cream Ale this Thursday. The smooth Coconut Cream Ale is bursting with toasted coconut, lactose milk sugar, and infused with nitrogen to add a velvety and creamy finish.

The recipe was developed by MBC’s Oahu & Kauai Market Manager, Dustin Gomes, who states, “I wanted to create something refreshing and different than what’s currently in market. I thought a light, refreshing Cream Ale with a hint of toasted coconut would be perfect for a relaxing day at the beach.”

Coconut Wireless is bright golden in appearance with a choke of coconut in its aroma. The creamy, smooth mouthfeel and sweetness is reminiscent of a coconut macaroon. The beer has an ABV of 5.5%.

Coconut Wireless will be available on draft and in 6-pack cans for to-go purchases at Maui Brewing Company restaurants in Kihei, Lahaina, and Kailua (Oahu) as well as area retailers and restaurants. A limited amount of cans and draft will be available in all markets where independently-owned Maui Brewing Company craft beer can be found.

MBC is a fiercely local company and has remained steadfast regarding local production. The MBC team are stewards of their communities and the ‘aina, and curators of the craft beer way of life. Their beers have been recognized worldwide for quality and innovation.

About Maui Brewing Company

Founded in 2005, Maui Brewing Company is Hawaii’s largest craft brewery, operating 100% in Hawaii. MBC is based on Maui, with its production brewery, full service restaurant and tasting room in Kihei, as well as restaurants in Lahaina (Maui), Kailua (Oahu), and Waikiki (Oahu). Maui Brewing Company is available in 20 states, 1 district, and 3 international countries with more areas to follow.