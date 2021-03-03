Masq Hard Tea Launches Organic Yerba Mate Based Hard Tea in Michigan

Masq Hard Tea is launching its organic yerba mate based hard tea in Michigan with Imperial Beverage.

Who needs another flavored seltzer? Masq delivers a better way to drink for health-conscious consumers. More than just flavored alcohol water, Masq is a 4% ABV all-natural hard tea that is lightly carbonated, smooth on the palate and easy to drink. It is certified gluten-free and vegan and made with organic ingredients and adaptogens.

Masq uses an Organic Yerba Mate green tea base flavored with organic superfood fruit juice, sweetened slightly with organic monk fruit and organic blue agave and finished with an organic herbal blend. This combination is full of flavor, tastes great and delivers some of the most beneficial ingredients on the market.

Masq is offered in 3 flavors (Lemon-Ginger, Dragon Fruit-Acai, Blueberry-Lavender) all in 4 pack 12 oz cans and will be available in Michigan starting March 1st, 2021.

Masq is currently sold in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.

Keep Feeling Good About Feeling Good!

For more information: http://www.drinkmasq.com

