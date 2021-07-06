Lone Tree Brewing Releases Summer Seasonal Hazy IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

LONE TREE, CO – Lone Tree Brewing Company’s summer seasonal Hazy IPA is now available in Colorado and Kansas. This IPA recipe features a new Brewers Supply Group hop blend called HS-Zamba™.

HS-Zamba™ is the first proprietary release in the BSG Hop Solutions Program. This hop blend is named for the overwhelming tropical dance explosion its aroma evokes. Accordingly, Lone Tree Hazy IPA yields pineapple, mango, stone fruit, and tangerine notes. This medium-bodied, subtly hazy, and juicy IPA weighs in at 6 percent ABV.

“After many test batches leading into this release, Hazy IPA was our opportunity to try this new hop blend from BSG,” says Lone Tree Sales & Marketing Director Dennis Stack. “We like to experiment with fresh ingredients when we release seasonal beers, and HS-Zamba™ was the perfect complement to balance out this beer’s bright grain bill.”

Hazy IPA is now available across Colorado and in select locations in Kansas in canned 12 oz. 6-packs. Hop lovers can also find this beer on draft in Lone Tree’s tasting room later in July.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well.

For More Information:
https://radcraftbeer.com/news/lone-tree-hazy-ipa-summer-21

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/08: Brewbound Podcast 07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021 07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 07/29: Brewbound Frontlines w/ Brienne Allan on Misogyny and Misconduct
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More