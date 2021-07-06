Lone Tree Brewing Releases Summer Seasonal Hazy IPA

LONE TREE, CO – Lone Tree Brewing Company’s summer seasonal Hazy IPA is now available in Colorado and Kansas. This IPA recipe features a new Brewers Supply Group hop blend called HS-Zamba™.

HS-Zamba™ is the first proprietary release in the BSG Hop Solutions Program. This hop blend is named for the overwhelming tropical dance explosion its aroma evokes. Accordingly, Lone Tree Hazy IPA yields pineapple, mango, stone fruit, and tangerine notes. This medium-bodied, subtly hazy, and juicy IPA weighs in at 6 percent ABV.

“After many test batches leading into this release, Hazy IPA was our opportunity to try this new hop blend from BSG,” says Lone Tree Sales & Marketing Director Dennis Stack. “We like to experiment with fresh ingredients when we release seasonal beers, and HS-Zamba™ was the perfect complement to balance out this beer’s bright grain bill.”

Hazy IPA is now available across Colorado and in select locations in Kansas in canned 12 oz. 6-packs. Hop lovers can also find this beer on draft in Lone Tree’s tasting room later in July.

About Lone Tree Brewing Company

Lone Tree Brewing Company was the first brewery in Lone Tree, Colorado that opened near Park Meadows Mall in 2011. The neighborhood-focused, family-friendly brewery and tasting room regularly hosts community events that gather around a stylistically diverse lineup of flagship, seasonal, and limited release beers. Lone Tree’s cans are sold across the state of Colorado, and in select locations in Kansas. Its draft beer is poured at many bars and restaurants across its distribution footprint as well.

