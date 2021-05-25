Level Crossing Brewing Releases White Salamander Fruited Hazy DIPA

Award winning Level Crossing Brewing Company is set to release its fifth 2021 Red Feather Series limited release called White Salamander Fruited Hazy DIPA. Level Crossing’s White Salamander is a Fruited Hazy Double India Pale Ale measuring in at 8.2% ABV. It is brewed with Cara Cara orange, guava, and passion fruit and is mystically delicious!

Technical Specs:

Style: Fruited Hazy Double IPA

ABV: 8.2%

IBU: 44

Color: Hazy Gold 5.0 SRM

Malt: Thomas Fawcett Pearl Malt, Pure Idaho Pilsner, Solstice Flaked Oats, Oat Malt, White Wheat

Hops: Lotus, Zappa, Bru-1

Other: Cara Cara orange, passion fruit, guava

Tasting Notes:

White Salamander is a fruited hazy double IPA brewed with Cara Cara orange, passion fruit and guava. Hazy gold in color, this beer has intense aromas of tropical gelato, orange starburst candy, passion fruit and lemon grass. White Salamander has initial flavors of freshly squeezed Cara Cara Orange, passion fruit and zested grapefruit. The Solstice flaked oats, malted oats and white wheat help provide a luscious mouthfeel allowing further flavors of passion fruit, vanilla bean and guava to shine. This fruited hazy double IPA finishes slightly tart with a refreshing citrus bitterness.

For More Information:
http://www.levelcrossingbrewing.com

