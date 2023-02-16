Lazy Dog Beer Club Explores Uncharted Waters with ‘The Deep Sea Society’ Quarterly Release

Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers, introduces its 17th quarterly release, which was inspired by the deep-sea abyss.

“The Deep Sea Society” quarterly kit includes an eight-pack of four uniquely brewed beers from four breweries across the country. The beer names and label art were inspired by the exciting theme, and each of the four beers represents the mysteries and creatures of the deep sea.

Lazy Dog Beer Club teamed up with Able Baker Brewing Co. in Las Vegas; East Brother Beer Co. in Richmond, California; Oswego Brewing Co. in Oswego, Illinois; and Thorn Brewing Co. in San Diego. The release includes the following beers:

“Deep Sea Decoy” West Coast Double IPA with Grapefruit // ABV: 8.0% // IBU: 60

This West Coast double IPA with grapefruit has a heavy citrus character and mild pine balanced by a slightly sweet backbone.

About the Brewer: Able Baker Brewing Co. takes pride in creating unique beers with fresh ingredients and bold flavors. Their branding is inspired by the Atomic Age, showcasing Nevada’s resourcefulness and giving a respectful nod toward its unique state history. They are named after the first two atomic bombs detonated at the Nevada Test Site. Legend has it only a duck survived these tests, hence the Atomic Duck in their branding and labels.

“Beyond the Shadow” Golden Ale with Hibiscus // ABV: 5.5% // IBU: 24

Providing a clean, mild hop bitterness with a pleasant cranberry-like tart flavor balanced by a malty base, this unique, pink-tinted brew is approachable, flavorful and refreshing.

About the Brewer: Oswego Brewing Co. is small-town brewery in downtown Oswego, Illinois, that opened its doors in an old firehouse and highlights their craft via roots in homebrewing. They’ve won awards for their hefeweizen, saison and their two flagship beers, Hay’z for Horsez and Fence Line. The brewery donates its spent grain to a local farmer who uses the product to feed his livestock. The tap room also supports local charities and fundraisers.

“The Monster Itself” English Brown Ale// ABV: 5.0% // IBU: 28

With ingredients such as pale ale malt, honey, caramel, chocolate + dark-roasted malts, and English ale yeast, this English brown ale has creamy mouthfeel. A hit of malt and toast drizzled with caramel hits the nose.

About the Brewer: East Brother Beer Co. is a passionate group of brewers focused on tradition and brewing classic styles. The brewery is named after the East Brother Light Station located near their taproom in Richmond, California. They believe the lighthouse is a testament to both human engineering and dedication — just like their beer.

“Dark Abyss” Black Kölsch// ABV: 5.0% // IBU: 5

This black kölsch has a light malt character with a touch of sweetness and bitterness. A medium body allows for good carbonation and a crisp mouthfeel.

About the Brewer: Thorn Brewing Co. is an award-winning neighborhood brewery and tasting room with locations in the historic Barrio Logan, Mission Hills and North Park in San Diego. They focus on quality and building a community in the neighborhoods they are in. They are also the first craft brewery in San Diego to go solar.

“We’re excited to work with these breweries from around the country to create these unique beers,” said Susana Carranza, vice president of marketing and commercial strategy. “We can’t wait for our members to dive into this deep-sea adventure, explore, and enjoy this new release.”

The beers are packaged in a carrier that weaves in quirky deep-sea inspirations and acts as a vessel carrying the craft beers depicting mysterious sea creatures. A zine provides an overview of each brewery and beer style, plus tasting notes, ingredients, and suggested pairings for each beer.

“The Deep Sea Society” was brewed in collaboration with Melvin Brewing. This release is only available to qualified Lazy Dog Beer Club members. Those interested in signing up for a Lazy Dog Beer Club membership can register online or at any Lazy Dog Restaurant in California, Nevada, Colorado, Florida, Virginia, Illinois, and Texas. Guests in Georgia can sign up in-restaurant at the locations in Peachtree Corners and Dunwoody. Once signed up, members receive a first beer kit, which includes Lazy Dog Restaurant house beer and a first kit glass. Members will then receive a themed beer kit for each additional quarter in which they are an active member, plus additional perks such as draft beer upgrades, monthly draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant, and more. Membership starts at $39 per quarter.

Lazy Dog Beer Club also has merchandise available online for purchase, including branded T-shirts and hats.

ABOUT LAZY DOG BEER CLUB

Lazy Dog Beer Club is a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers. The club gives members access to a variety of beers from craft brewers around the country. Breweries create a style specifically for the quarterly release theme, and members walk home with eight beers, two of each style, to enjoy. Perks start immediately at signup and include draft beer upgrades and draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant, merchandise, and more. Members get their first beer kit in restaurant as soon as they sign up and a themed beer kit each additional quarter, they are an active member.

ABOUT LAZY DOG RESTAURANT & BAR

Lazy Dog Restaurant serves handcrafted American food and drink with seasonally inspired ingredients. Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where Founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends, or a big night out. It’s open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch with a full bar program that includes unique and approachable specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Guests can continue the experience at home by taking advantage of handcrafted TV dinners made in-house and the Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership program that gives members access to small-batch specialty beers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. Lazy Dog has locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Texas with more on the way.

For More Information:

http://www.ldbeerclub.com