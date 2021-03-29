Karl Strauss Brewing Company and Endless Summer Hard Seltzer Launch In Arizona

SAN DIEGO — California brewery icon Karl Strauss Brewing Company is available across state lines! The brewery is proud to introduce Arizonans to their lineup of award-winning beers, as well as their Endless Summer Hard Seltzer line.

The initial launch lineup features Karl Strauss’ Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Red Trolley Ale, Boat Shoes Hazy IPA, Mosaic IPA, and their newly released Sun Drops Hazy IPA – a low-cal and low-ABV offering. Going forward, future collaborations and seasonal beers such as their highly regarded yearly release of Oktoberfest will also be available in Arizona.

“We’ve heard from many Arizonans who patiently look forward to enjoying our beers each time they travel to California, so we’re over the moon to be able to bring our handcrafted beverages to their own backyard. Arizona, the wait is finally over!” – Matt Rattner, President, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

From Endless Summer, fans can enjoy two seltzer variety packs. One contains P.O.G. (Passion Fruit, Orange, Guava), Key Lime, Black Cherry, and Raspberry. The other features Watermelon & Acai, Tangerine & Pineapple, and Prickly Pear & Lime. Endless Summer Hard Seltzer stands apart from the competition by providing health-conscious drinkers a beverage that inspires the outdoorsy lifestyle. The seltzers are 5.0% ABV, flavorful, crisp, low in calories, and both gluten and sugar free.

Karl Strauss is eager to make a major splash in the booming Arizona craft market, and has partnered with Scout Distribution for their wholesaler needs.

“This is a decision we have not made lightly. However when we heard Scout was taking their distribution model to Arizona, it made the decision that much easier. We are thrilled to be partnering with them and can’t wait for them to help us quench the thirst of Arizonans.” – Chad Heath, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss beers are available in a variety of packaging such as 16oz cans and 12oz bottles. Exact offerings near you can be found at https://www.karlstrauss.com/find-karl/. Also from Karl Strauss, Endless Summer Hard Seltzer is available in a 12oz variety 12-pack, and can be found at https://www.endlessbevco.com/find.

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Karl Strauss Brewing Company has been proudly independent since 1989, pioneering the craft beer scene with innovative and award-winning beer releases like Aurora Hoppyalis IPA, Boat Shoes Hazy IPA, and Red Trolley Ale. For more information, visit www.karlstrauss.com or call the brewery at (858) 273-2739. Share it. Cheers.

About Endless Summer Hard Seltzer

Born in San Diego, Endless Summer Hard Seltzer is crafted for those seeking more from their beverage of choice. Made using the finest cane sugar and all natural flavors, Endless Summer is bursting with flavor, incredibly refreshing, and brewed to keep you chasing summer all year long. For more info visit www.EndlessBevCo.com.