Jiant Hard Kombucha Launches Utah with Carlson Distributing

SALT LAKE CITY – Jiant is pleased to announce its recent partnership with Carlson Distributing to bring its hard kombucha to Utah.

“We’re very fortunate to have found such a great partner in Carlson Distributing. As the leading distributor in the state, Carlson represents a best-in-class portfolio, driven by some of the best people in the business. We couldn’t be more excited to build the brand and category with them in Utah,” says Sean Durham, VP of Sales at Jiant.

Until recently, “full strength” beer in excess of 4% ABV (or 3.2% by weight), could only be sold in certain channels in Utah, because of a state law that had existed 86+ years since prohibition. However, with the recent amendment enacted last year, beers up to 5% ABV, including hard kombucha, are now able to be sold widely throughout most of the state in grocery and convenience stores.

Since launching in Utah, Jiant’s hard kombucha, coming in at a easy-drinking 4.5% ABV, has already seen tremendous growth across the state and can be found on the shelves at retailers such as Whole Foods, Harmons Market, Fresh Market, Dan’s Market, 7-Eleven, as well as some great independent on and off-premise accounts.

“It’s been really cool to see the brand resonate with consumers in Utah, where the category is still nascent relative to some of our other markets, such as California and Colorado,” says Larry Haertel Jr., Co-Founder of Jiant. “With millennials and young professionals continuing to flock to booming mountain states and cities, Utah seemed like a natural fit for our brand. It’s full of active and health-conscious consumers who are already reaching for gluten-free and more sessionable alcoholic beverages like hard seltzers. We’re excited to offer a new experience with our hard kombucha and an option that has higher-quality ingredients and an added layer of transparency,” says Haertel.

All of Jiant’s hard kombuchas are thoughtfully crafted with organic green tea, sustainable honey, fresh-brewed botanicals and real fruit. Equally important is what you won’t find in the can, including GMOs, natural flavors, sweeteners such as Stevia or Erythritol, or any preservatives. You can also read the full nutrition facts and an ingredient list on the back of every can, so there are no surprises. Available in 12oz 4-packs and 16oz singles, Jiant offers the following refreshing flavors: Passion Fruit & Elderflower (The Original), Grapefruit & Hibiscus (Hicamaya), Ginger & Lemongrass (Gingerly), and the brand new Guava & Mint (Guavamente). To find out where to purchase, please visit jiantkombucha.com/find-us and follow along on Instagram @jiantkombucha for the latest updates.