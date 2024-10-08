Jack’s Abby Parent Company to Acquire Night Shift Brewing; Hendler Family Brewing Targets 100,000 Barrels in 2025

Jack’s Abby and Hendler Family Brewing Company (HFB) are adding another Massachusetts brewery to their portfolio.

HFB has agreed to purchase Everett, Massachusetts-based Night Shift Brewing. The deal is expected to close in late 2024. Financial details were not disclosed.

With the deal, HFB becomes “Massachusetts’ largest craft beer producer,” with a projected annual production of 100,000 barrels in 2025. The joint company will employ 300 people, including “the vast majority” of Night Shift’s existing team,” according to the release.

“This expansion is not just about growth; it’s about building a stronger foundation for our teams and brands to thrive,” HFB and Jack’s Abby co-founder and CEO Sam Hendler said in the release. “By providing resources and stability to brands like Night Shift, Wormtown, and Jack’s Abby, we will ensure that Massachusetts’ craft beer industry remains local and independent for years to come.”

This is Jack’s Abby’s second major acquisition of 2024. The company announced plans to acquire fellow Massachusetts-based brewery Wormtown Brewery in April, along with the creation of parent company Hendler Family Brewing Co.

Night Shift as an idea was started in 2007 by then-roommates Rob Burns, Mike O’Mara and Michael Oxton, who began making beers for friends and family. The idea was turned into an official business in 2012. Burns also served as president of the Mass Brewers Guild from 2016 to 2020, when the role was taken over by Hendler.

Burns, O’Mara and Oxton “will help in the transition through the end of 2024, and then depart for new adventures elsewhere,” a spokesperson told Brewbound.

“We are proud to pass the torch to the Hendler Family Brewing Company,” Burns said in the release. “Their commitment to excellence and creativity aligns perfectly with our vision, ensuring that our brand will thrive for years to come. We believe that this strategic move creates the best possible future for Night Shift. We know that HFB will honor the values we built and continue to create exceptional experiences for our fans.”

In a newsletter to consumers today, the company added: “With support from HFB, Night Shift is poised to be stronger than ever, fueled by an experienced innovation team, a state-of-the-art brewing facility, and a passionate crew of brewers, quality control experts, sales & marketing professionals, and more.

“The Hendler Family Brewing Co. mission is clear: to preserve and foster the growth of independent craft beer across the Commonwealth while maintaining a deep commitment to community and sustainability,” the company continued. “We’re thrilled to be putting the Night Shift Brewing legacy in their very capable hands.”

Jack’s Abby took over the majority of Night Shift’s production in July 2022, after the latter faced CO2 shortages. Some of Night Shift’s volume was also moved to Isle Brewers Guild in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. At the time, 12 Night Shift employees were affected, with their paychecks guaranteed through October 1.

Jack’s Abby has continued to contract produce the brand since then, with Night Shift producing its own taproom-exclusive and speciality offerings, and ending its relationship with Isle Brewers Guild.

In June 2023, Night Shift’s “multi-million dollar 2019 microbrewery” went up for auction, with Jack’s Abby acquiring the brewhouse.

Night Shift produced 30,044 barrels of beer in 2023, a -14% decline year-over-year (YoY), according to the Brewers Association (BA). The company’s production peaked in 2021, at 38,840 barrels.

Jack’s Abby was the 38th largest BA-defined craft brewery in 2023, producing 67,500 barrels of beer, a +30% increase YoY. The combined 2023 output of Jack’s Abby, Night Shift and Wormtown (19,405 barrels, -18% YoY), totals 116,949 barrels, which would make the joint entity the 17th largest BA-defined craft brewery, ahead of Great Lakes Brewing. The combined output would also put the brewery above the 2023 output of Mass. Bay Brewing’s Harpoon Brewery in Boston.

Year-to-date (YTD) through August 10, Night Shift has recorded double-digit declines in NIQ-tracked off-premise channels (dollar sales -13.1%, volume -13.8%). Whirlpool, which was made a flagship offering in 2023, leads the company’s sales in NIQ-tracked channels, but is also in decline YTD (dollar sales -11%, volume -11.1%).

Jack’s Abby is in the black YTD, with dollar sales increasing +10.8% and volume +6.4% in NIQ-tracked off-premise channels. Wormtown dollar sales have declined -6.3% and volume -3.7%.

HFB is “committed to maintaining Night Shift’s core lineup,” including Whirlpool, Santilli and Nite Lite, according to the release.

“While Jack’s Abby was born to pay homage to lagers, adding Night Shift and Wormtown lets us keep award-winning IPAs like Santilli and Be Hoppy in the hands of those who love them,” HFB co-owner and head brewer Jack Hendler said in the release. “We promise to continue their legacy of quality and innovation.”

Night Shift operates its main taproom in Everett, as well as Lovejoy Wharf, a taproom and restaurant near Boston’s TD Garden and several beer gardens throughout Boston (the Esplanade, Allston and Dewey Square). Additionally, the company has a presence at Level99, an adult obstacle course and entertainment space at the Natick Mall, and Night Shift Brewing Kitchen & Tap at Encore Casino in Everett. Both of those locations are not managed by Night Shift itself.

Night Shift will continue to operate its locations and serve exclusively Night Shift products, similar to the Wormtown deal.

In August 2019, Night Shift announced plans for a $10 million large-scale production facility and taproom in Philadelphia, which would have helped fuel distribution expansion in Mid-Atlantic states. However, those plans fell through amid the craft beer industry’s uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Night Shift announced its cancellation in May 2020.

At the same time the Philadelphia plans were announced, Night Shift also announced it was expanding its Everett brewery. Between 2019 and 2022, the company poured $10 million into the facility “to try to increase the efficiencies and make it more capable for the scale production but despite all that, we’re just not able to get there,” Burns told Brewbound during an interview to discuss the production move to Jack’s Abby.

Night Shift previously ran its own distribution company, Night Shift Distributing (NSD). Sheehan Family Companies acquired the distribution rights to Night Shift’s portfolio in Massachusetts and Connecticut in late 2021.

NSD was founded in 2016, and began taking on brands beyond Night Shift in March 2017, positioning itself as an independent wholesaler for craft beer, wine and spirits. The company later dealt with a legal dispute with hard tea and spritz company Loverboy, who filed a civil suit against NSD, citing fraud and breach of contract. The lawsuit was resolved in late 2021.

Night Shift’s portfolio is distributed from Maine to Washington, D.C.