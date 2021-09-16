Ivanhoe Park Brewing Announces Multi-Year Partnership with the Orlando Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, an independent craft brewery and tasting room in Orlando, Fla. has signed into agreement with the Orlando Solar Bears Hockey Team, as their official and exclusive craft beer partner.

“Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. has always lived by a Commitment to Community,” CEO and Founder, Glenn Closson mentioned. “This partnership will allow us to have a wider reach in our local community to continue those initiatives and grow the brand.”

The Solar Bears are the ECHL affiliate of the defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, and are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos family. The team will be celebrating its first decade of competition in the ECHL, the premier “AA” hockey league in North America, during the 2021-22 season,

As part of the new partnership, the Solar Bears have collaborated with Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. on a Bear Beer Florida Lager to be released in cans and draft before the team’s home opener on Saturday, October 23, when the Solar Bears take the ice against the Atlanta Gladiators at the Advent Health Rink at Amway Center. Additionally, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. will serve as an official watch party location for all Solar Bears home and away games.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.,” Solar Bears President Chris Heller said. “Earlier this month we hosted a private event for our season ticket members at the brewery, and the reception about the forthcoming partnership was tremendous. We encourage all of our fans to support a new partner that has become a staple of our community.”

Located in Ivanhoe Village, one of Orlando’s Main Street districts, the brewery has been open since Summer 2018 and entered distribution later that year in Central Florida with City Beverages. That distribution partnership has grown and allowed Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. to work with Wayne Densch, Inc and Daytona Beverages to expand their market reach. They are looking to add a few more distributors in the first quarter of 2022.

This new partnership with the Orlando Solar Bears will allow Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. to expand their market growth in the Central Florida region. Solar Bear Beer is a Florida Lager that will be easy drinking and 4% ABV.

About Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery that celebrates the pioneering spirit of early 20th century Lake Ivanhoe founder, George Russell. Ivanhoe Park previously served as home to beautifully lined orange groves and a pineapple farm, and was later named Joyland, an amusement and recreational park. Connecting Orlando’s illustrious past to our brewery’s commitment to community, education and the use of quality ingredients, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company seeks to make craft beer accessible and approachable.

For More Information:

https://ivanhoeparkbrewing.com/blog/ivanhoe-park-brewing-co-announces-multi-year-partnership-and-creation-of-bear-beer-florida-lager/