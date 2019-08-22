Huckleberry Brewing Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Pelican Craft Brands

ALEXANDRIA, La. — Huckleberry Brewing Company in Alexandria, Louisiana, has signed a distribution agreement with Pelican Craft Brands. Pelican Craft Brands is a full-line beverage distributor specializing in American craft beer, servicing retail outlets from supermarkets to neighborhood bars serving the Greater Baton Rouge, North-shore, and Greater New Orleans areas of Louisiana.

Jacob Willson, owner and founder of Huckleberry Brewing Company notes, “We are proud of our home state and how far the craft beer industry has come in such a short time. We look forward to having our unique flavors and brands available to consumers throughout our state.”  Willson adds “we believe that Pelican Craft Brands is the perfect partner to help maintain our high standards and to continue to help educate the craft beer consumer on the importance of fresh, locally brewed beer.”

“The Huckleberry team is excited to partner with Pelican,” said Dale LeBoeuf, director of sales and marketing at Huckleberry Brewing Company. “Pelican Craft Brands has a great reputation in the market for exceptional customer service. They are progressive in the industry and we’re confident our partnership will grow the Huckleberry brand in their territory.”

Established in 2018, Huckleberry offers an extensive craft beer portfolio ranging from IPAs, Pale Ales, and Stouts to unique specialty releases. As a community driven business, Huckleberry donates beer, time, and money to worthy charities and non-profits up and down the state.

Huckleberry beer may be found throughout Central Louisiana, Greater Lake Charles area, as well as the new Pelican Craft Brands territory. The company opened its taproom and brewing facility in 2018 and has the capacity to brew upwards of 2,000 barrels of beer per year. Huckleberry’s new brewing facility allows it to not only serve their loyal customers throughout Alexandria, but to grow within the Pelican Craft Brands territory. The entire Huckleberry team is excited to be a part of this new opportunity and partnership.

