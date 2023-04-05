Hi-Wire Brewing Releases Year-Round Wheat Beer Alongside Two New ‘Mountain Water’ Flavors

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Hi-Wire Brewing, one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing independent craft breweries, has just unveiled three unique additions to the brewery’s “Mountain” line of beers that are sure to thrill your taste buds.

First up, you have Mountain Wheat, a light-bodied wheat beer newly added to the Hi-Wire flagship lineup. Crafted and brewed in Western North Carolina, this refreshing wheat beer is perfect for any adventure-filled day with friends. At 5.3% ABV, Mountain Wheat offers a bright and refreshing taste with hints of lemon shandy and citrus, thanks to the addition of lemon peel and coriander. And the best part? You can enjoy it all year long! Available now in six-packs of 16-ounce cans, you can find Mountain Wheat in Hi-Wire Brewing’s nine taprooms and online beer shop as well as across the brewery’s nine-state distribution area.

“Wheat beers were one of the only craft styles to grow share in 2022, and with few options brewed in the Carolinas, we feel this is the perfect time to throw our hat in the ring for this extremely approachable style,” said Hi-Wire co-owner Chris Frosaker.

As Hi-Wire Brewing fans know, the North Carolina-based brewery’s Mountain Water Easy Drinking Ale is a fan-favorite for those seeking a unique and refreshing beer that drinks like a seltzer. And now, Hi-Wire has doubled down on exciting new flavor innovations with ‘The Bear Pack’ mixed twelve-pack featuring not only the original lemon-lime Citrus Splash flavor, but also, two brand new additions – Southern-inspired Pomegranate Peach and vibrant Tropical Wave. Named after Hi-Wire’s beloved bear mascot and social media star, ‘The Bear Pack’ is the perfect way to sample all three flavors of Mountain Water. This mixed twelve-pack features four 16-ounce cans of each and will start hitting shelves across Hi-Wire Brewing’s distribution area and taprooms on Friday, March 31.

When asked about the success of Mountain Water and the new flavor additions, Hi-Wire Director of Sales Brian Laggis had this to say: “We had high hopes for Mountain Water when we released it in January 2022, and it exceeded our expectations, establishing itself as one of our best-selling brands. So we spent the better part of a year developing ‘The Bear Pack’ to give fans some exciting flavors to try and to allow us to position ourselves even better as a seltzer alternative.”

So what are you waiting for? Grab a six-pack of Mountain Wheat and ‘The Bear Pack’ and see for yourself what all the hype is about. When it’s Hi-Wire Brewing, you’re destined for good beer and good times!

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA, and Mountain Water Easy Drinking Ale, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, N.C. in 2013, Hi-Wire has locations in Asheville, Birmingham, Ala., Charlotte, N.C., Cincinnati (April 2023), Durham, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn., Louisville, Ky., Nashville, Tenn. (May 2023), and Wilmington, N.C. and is proud to pay a Living Wage to all of its employees. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in exclusively 16-ounce cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, and Indiana.

For More Information:

https://hiwirebrewing.com/