Hi-Wire Brewing Releases Session Sour Mixed 12-Pack

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Hi-Wire Brewing is swapping last year’s sour summer of isolation for a bright and fun “Summer of Sour” in 2021 with the release of a new Session Sour Mixed 12-Pack featuring three playful and refreshing beers made for sharing with friends. Featuring two fan-favorite session sour ales plus a brand new flavor, this special mixed pack will be available throughout the summer season across Hi-Wire Brewing’s nine state footprint.

An ode to Hi-Wire’s southern roots, the newest addition to the brewery’s Session Sour Series mixes bold black tea with an eye-opening zip from lemon and the perfect amount of sweetness to have you dreaming of fried chicken and porch sitting. Sweet Tea Session Sour Ale? comes in at an easy 4.2% ABV making it the perfect crushable companion for summer hangouts. Brewed for the first time to be included in the Session Sour Mixed 12-Pack, Sweet Tea Session Sour Ale? joins forces with Hi-Wire’s unofficial beer of summer, Pink Lemonade Session Sour Ale (4.2% ABV), as well as the cocktail-inspired Lemon Drop Session Sour Ale (4.2% ABV) for an incredibly crushable and refreshingly fruited sour beer lineup. The tart and fun Pink Lemonade Session Sour Ale is brewed with raspberries, lemon peel, and lemongrass, which evokes a nostalgic candied-lemon aroma with a raspberry sweetness. On the other hand, Lemon Drop Session Sour Ale is crisp and refreshing with a combination of lemon, ginger, and rosemary lending bright notes of lemon-citrus, a slight ginger spice, and a hint of pine.

Hi-Wire Brewing’s Session Sour Mixed 12-Pack includes four 12-ounce cans of each of the three flavors – Sweet Tea, Pink Lemonade, and Lemon Drop – brewed with classic summer ingredients. Find this mixed pack for your next outdoor occasion at local retailers now, or get it shipped to 34 states from shop.hiwirebrewing.com in the coming weeks.

About Hi-Wire Brewing

Hi-Wire Brewing is known for producing approachable and balanced lagers and ales, most notably Hi-Pitch Mosaic IPA, Lo-Pitch Hazy IPA, Double Hi-Pitch IPA, and Session Sour Ale Series, and it boasts an award-winning sour and wild ale program. Founded in Asheville, N.C. in 2013, Hi-Wire has three locations in Asheville – the Big Top Production Facility, Taproom & Event Space and the South Slope Specialty Brewery & Taproom are open now and the third is set to open in summer 2021 in the River Arts District – along with taprooms in Durham, N.C., Knoxville, Tenn., and Wilmington, N.C., as well as a taproom currently under construction in Louisville, Ky. Hi-Wire Brewing’s Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup award-winning beers can be found on draft and in cans across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky, Alabama, Virginia, and Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit hiwirebrewing.com.